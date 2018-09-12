Storm football ready to take over the ARC

Coming off a fourth place finish and a 5-5 overall record last year, the Simpson football team is hungry and ready to prove themselves this season.

“They have 100 percent commitment to the program and change,” head coach Matt Jeter said. “My hope is to build on that and see the fruits from our labor from the last two years.”

This is Jeter’s third year of coaching, and he is focused on building the culture and commitment of the team.

“What we took from last year was how to compete. We were in every single game last year this year, we need to finish the tight games,” Jeter said, “The guys are hungry, and they want to prove to themselves and the conference that they are ready to compete at a high level.”

Going into season, the Storm is bringing back some notable returners.

Defensively, there is all-conference safeties, Ryan Lehr and Brendan Holmes, and all-conference senior linebacker, Michael Connor.

On offense, senior all-conference running back Cam Bunting returns.

Also, returning up front are senior linemen Carter Henken and Matthew Wingerson. Leading receiver Ricky Reeve is back as well.

“The main thing I have taken from preseason is we have created a roster of competition from top to bottom,” Jeter said. “I think that in itself speaks for the program.”

Simpson was picked to finish fourth in the American Rivers Conference Preseason Coaches Poll. Through two games, their record sits at an even 1-1. Although their goal is to finish at the top of the conference, Jeter and his program take it one game at a time.

“Everyone wants to win a championship but are you doing those things that is needed to win a championship from Sunday to Friday and to win on that Saturday?” Jeter asked. “We work and plan to win, play fast and smart through 60 minutes of the football game.”

Jeter programs his practices and coaching to to be tough, so that real life situations aren’t as problematic.

“When they get to the tough games or parts of life, my players can fall back on a situation they had in a practice or a tough workout to make then work harder and be stronger,” Jeter said.

Working hard is important to Jeter, but also using the hard times that they survived on the field as a benchmark in their future lives. This is what Jeter aspires to teach his players, while simultaneously working on their game.

“It’s been a building process from year one to year three, and I think through camp, now everybody’s all in and understands the program’s expectations now,” said Jeter. “They have 100 percent commitment to the program and change. My hope is to build on that and see the fruits from our labor from the last two years.”

The upward climb has been evident, but with the takeover finally in play, it’s clear a storm is brewing. Catch the Storm in action this Saturday, Sept. 15, when they take on Nebraska Wesleyan.