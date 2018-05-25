Simpson College SAE president issues statement, apologizes for members’ comments

INDIANOLA, Iowa—President of Simpson College’s chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Pierce Carey, said he is currently adjudicating a situation regarding a Snapchat group conversation in which multiple Simpson SAE members made derogatory comments about another Simpson student based on her appearance and sexuality. Screenshots of the conversation have been widely shared on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Carey emailed the following statement to The Simpsonian earlier this morning:

“As many of you are aware, I was disheartened to see the way a few brothers of the fraternity spoke towards another member of our Simpson College campus community. Before I comment on anything else, I will say on behalf of my organization I am unequivocally sorry to the victim and anyone else hurt by the language used by a few of our members. The language used does not fall in line with the values of the organization that we are a part of. I have been working diligently to appropriately adjudicate the issue. This has involved reaching out to the victim of the incident, the individuals involved, campus officials and national officials. We are still in the process of resolving this issue.

In short, we have a responsibility to hold our members accountable for their actions and words. We are in the process of doing so and will see to it that they are appropriately punished for their actions. Once again, to the victim, campus community and all others, we offer our sincerest apologies.”

The Simpsonian is in the process of speaking to the parties involved in the incident and will publish more details in a follow-up story as the facts and consequences of the situation are made known.