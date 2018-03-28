Simpson student charged with third-degree sexual abuse

INDIANOLA, Iowa—A Simpson College student was arrested March 22 near North D Street and was charged with third-degree sexual abuse against a female Simpson student, according to an Indianola police report.

Officer Brad Metcalf said in the report that Joseph Peck, 21, “performed a sex act with another person without their consent and against their will.”

The report said the incident occurred on March 18.

Dean of Students Luke Behaunek said in an email to The Simpsonian that the college, “was made aware of an alleged sexual assault in a campus-owned residence.”

“The College will follow the established conduct process as described in the student handbook, which is separate from any legal proceedings, to determine the consequences of this incident and to follow our responsibilities under Title IX,” Behaunek said.

On the Simpson College athletics website, Peck is listed as a member of the men’s track and field team. However, Behaunek said Peck is “currently removed from college-related activities.”

Section 2 of Iowa Code 709.4 says, “Sexual abuse in the third degree is a class ‘C’ felony.”