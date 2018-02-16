Simmons: Racially based threat to student found on campus

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An investigation is underway after Simpson College officials said there was a racially based threat to a student’s safety on campus.

Simpson College President Jay Simmons said Friday afternoon in an email to the student body that a note was placed outside the student’s room, though it wasn’t immediately clear what was written.

The Indianola Police Department has been contacted, and an investigation is underway to “find those responsible for this heinous act,” Simmons said.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest concern,” the email said. “We are working closely with the student involved to make sure they feel safe and supported as this process unfolds. We also want to make sure the broader community is aware of what is happening as we continue our work to create a safe, supportive environment.

“Simpson College fully denounces this act and will do everything in its power to find the person or persons responsible. Hate and violence will not be tolerated, nor will anything or anyone that threatens the safety of a member of our community.”

The Student Government Association released a statement Friday evening, saying in part, that it “condemns any and all discriminatory and threatening language directed at any individual, organization or communities.”

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Chris Frerichs in security at extension 1711 or at [email protected] They can also fill out the anonymous form at http://simpson.edu/security/silent-witness-form/.

Simmons said there will be an open forum at 4 p.m. Monday in Hubbell Hall to give community members an opportunity to come together, express concerns and create plans for ways to further educate the community.

“A cowardly act such as this is in opposition to our core values and what we stand for, and the fact that such incidents are rare should not provide solace,” Simmons said. “Instead, we must recommit our efforts to make sure that every single student is made to feel welcome, appreciated and safe, every single day. That work is vitally important, now more than ever, and I am confident you will join me in helping make that happen.”