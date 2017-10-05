Jensen sets career field goal record in win against Coe

Close





CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Going into the fourth game of the season and the 34th game of his career, Drew Jensen only needed one kick to break the Simpson College career field goal record. Just 44 yards, a snap and a hold was standing between him and the record.

Traveling to Cedar Rapids on a 95-degree day to play Coe, the Storm and Jensen looked to take home the first conference victory of the year. Jensen had only missed one kick going into the game.

“My main goal going into the Coe game was to get a win,” Jensen said.

Knowing he was approaching the record, Jensen still didn’t know how to feel.

“I never came to Simpson thinking I was going to break the record,” Jensen said, “It is something that I just did.”

Breaking the 15-year record, previously held by Brett Majors since 2002, was something that Jensen never thought about. He has tried to be the best kicker he can be and the record came to him.

Like many record breaking plays, Jensen remembers everything leading up to it, but not the actual kick.

“I definitely realized it was a situation that could happen and it looked like a 35-yard field goal,” Jensen said. “I thought to myself ‘this is a piece of cake,’ then it got backed up to 44 yards. I went out there and blacked out before I kicked it.”

Jensen has been kicking for the Storm since his freshman year when he earned the starting job. Since then, he has seen the ups and downs of team.

“This is the most excited I have ever been for the season to start,” Jensen said about his senior season.

There has been a new energy around this football team since coach Matt Jeter came back to town. The players, coaches and everyone surrounding the program have seemed more excited to watch the Storm face their opponents. This has inspired Jensen to continue to better himself and take his kicking game to the next level.

Jensen’s main goal was to be perfect at the start of his senior campaign. He wanted to make every extra point and field goal opportunity he had. He missed one field goal so far this season after five games played. He continues to try to go ‘1-0,’ the team’s motto, on every kick and in every game.

His coaches have been very supportive and know how to crack down on him when they need to.

Coach Brad Green, the kicking coach for the Storm, was just added to the staff three years ago and has seen Jensen’s kicking game grow. Green has been a big help to Jensen’s kicking success on the field through his help in practice and over the offseason.

Jensen looks to make every kick the remainder of the season. Being a senior, he has five guaranteed games left of his career, and looks to keep doing whatever it takes to help the Storm win games down the stretch.

The Storm beat Coe 38-33.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close