Leaving a lasting impact on Simpson College athletics: Marty Bell announces retirement

The Simpson College campus learned on Tuesday that Athletic Director Marty Bell will be retiring from his position at the end of the calendar year.

“I think there were a lot of sad and surprised people in the room,” said Tara Rehmeier. assistant director of athletics, when Bell announced his retirement to the athletic staff, “But since then, I have seen the coaches acknowledge how much time and blood, sweat, and tears he’s given to the Simpson Athletic Department in all of his years.”

Many coaches declined to comment; however, James Hoffman, Head Track and Field Coach, echoed Rehmeier’s thoughts.

“He got us pointed in the right direction,” Hoffman said.

Colin Payne, Head Men’s Gymnastics Coach, also said Bell is the reason their program even exists at Simpson.

“We are very grateful to him and his belief in us to get these programs up and off the ground,” Payne said. “It’s been a long road, but he’s stuck by us and had our back the whole way.”

Men’s gymnastics was one of four programs that Bell added in 2022. Along with women’s gymnastics, women’s wrestling and men’s volleyball. Many of these teams have seen significant successes on a national level and have fielded large rosters on campus.

“I think I can speak for the whole athletic department when I say that we feel really lucky that we got him for the five years that we did. To look back, sometimes you forget about the progress that you’re making when you do little things at a time, “ Rehmeier said.

Not only did Bell add sports, but he also upgraded many facilities on campus to enhance athletes’ experiences. Some of his first projects include the new athletics branding, including Thunder and scoreboards. Bell then started targeting other major projects which took funding from donors and sponsors.

“He’s impacted a lot of teams, student athletes and facilities. He’s reached out to a lot of sponsors, and it’s remarkable,” Rehmeier said.

Bell had new turf installed in Buxton Stadium, turf infields for both the softball and baseball fields and new track surfacing, along with the recent tennis court being redone.

Inside Cowles, Bell had new flooring and a new HVAC system installed to prevent future problems. He also had new bleachers installed, and he upgraded locker rooms and offices.

Bell also worked hard to help gymnastics build their new facility to address gym space issues and the growing need for better facilities in town for the large team.

“It is my sincere hope that our students know that they have always come first. We have made tremendous progress during my five years at the helm,” Bell said. “We could not have accomplished that without the quality brand that our student athletes represent. They hopefully have learned that when you embrace the very best qualities needed to represent an athletic program, they will be supported and their experience enhanced.”

Bell appreciates the opportunity at Simpson to serve the College, athletic department and the student athletes. He plans to give his full devotion to Simpson in his final days on the job, completing tasks that will assist and support the next leader of the athletic department.

Bell said a decision like this doesn’t happen quickly. He had thought long and carefully about it and decided this was the best time. He looks forward to the next chapter in life and the excitement and opportunities to come.

“It’s exhausting and he’s worked really, really hard for a long time, and so I think our department understands his decision,” Rehmeier said.

Bell began his time at Simpson on Jan. 4, 2021, but has been working in college athletics for 40 years as both a coach and administrator. He has worked to upgrade Simpson’s student athlete experience and compete at the highest level. Marty has left his mark all over Simpson athletics.

“He is leaving us a really big legacy at Simpson in the time that he was here,” Rehmeier said.