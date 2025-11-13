Women’s wrestling becomes NCAA official

The NCAA approved women’s wrestling as the 91st championship sport for Divisions I, II and III over the summer at the Associate’s Convention. The sport will move on from the Emerging Sports for Women program, which recognizes sports that provide more opportunities for women’s athletics, to championship status.

This year has a different feel than previous years for the Simpson College women’s wrestling team as it marks the first year the sport is being recognized as an official NCAA championship sport.

Sophomore wrestler Annie Obermark said it is rewarding to see their hard work get recognized. She also said a the associate head coach, Emma Cochran, gave a speech following the announcement.

“She was super excited about it. She gave us a speech, and she was in tears. Her speech put some of us in tears. It was really amazing that they’re finally recognizing our hard work,” Obermark said.

Obermark won the 145 weight division in the team’s first meet, won her match against Wartburg College by fall and was named American Rivers Conference Wrestler of the Week this season.

Many are hopeful the sport becoming official will help to grow women’s wrestling and get girls interested in the sport at a younger age. According to junior wrestler Keeley Kehrli, this change will allow for more opportunities for younger generations.

“I am so excited to see how this is going to help continue to grow the sport. I think wrestling was dying until girls’ wrestling started to pick up,” Kehrli said. “I’m so excited to see what future opportunities that girls younger than me are gonna be able to have in this sport.”

Obermark is grateful for the opportunity for the next generation of women’s wrestlers.

“It means a lot, honestly. Like, being there and being able to pave this path for other people and other women, especially young women, it’s just awesome being able to be a trailblazer,” Obermark said.

Though the Storm fell to Wartburg in their first A-R-C dual of the season, there is still plenty of competition ahead of the number 18-ranked Storm wrestlers. Kehrli said she expects the competition to get tougher over time.

“So I believe that this will definitely ramp up the fuel to the fire, and each year, the competition will just continue getting harder and harder, but that’s what we love to see,” Kehrli said.

While the competition may get tougher, this does not change the mindset for Obermark.

“It’s still going to be just as big as it was. Every match is the same in a certain aspect, you’re out there and you’re gonna wrestle your heart out, no matter what,” Obermark said.

The team’s season is still fresh, and they have a long road before they get to the first NCAA women’s wrestling championship, which won’t take place until the 2027-28 season.

The Storm women will be in action next at the Lindenwood Duals in St. Charles, Missouri on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.