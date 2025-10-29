Simpson celebrates an electric homecoming week

Campus came alive last week as students participated in a full slate of Homecoming events and activities. Themes, competitions and spirited traditions kept the energy high across Simpson College as organizations, athletes and alumni celebrated the community.

The week kicked off with the annual field games, where Greek life competed against each other in tug-of-war, relay races and other activities. Alpha Tau Omega came out on top in all five events this year.

One of the most anticipated competitions, the medallion hunt, began Monday morning with the first cryptic clue; students raced around campus trying to piece together the hints. The medallion wasn’t found until late Tuesday night, when a student discovered it under the water fountain on the second floor of Dunn Library.

By Thursday night, competitions shifted indoors for the dodgeball tournament in Cowles Fieldhouse. The winning team earned an intramurals T-shirt in a bracket-style tournament. Josie Ayala, a senior, was a part of the winning team.

“It was so fun, especially considering it’s my last year here, making last-minute memories with my friends that I can look back on and laugh at,” Ayala said.

Additionally on Thursday, the Simpson Red and Gold Gala brought together alumni, faculty and current students for a night of speeches and dinner. Simpson College Interim President Susan Stuebner addressed the audience and highlighted the importance of tradition and school culture through connections.

Festivities continued Friday night inside Cowles Fieldhouse. Kicking off the event, the Simpson cheer team performed multiple cheers to get the crowd excited. Students then watched as the annual Yell like Hell tradition unfolded, where groups of students performed chants competing for a $1,000 prize.

Pi Beta Phi impressed the judges with their creativity and took home the win. Immediately after, the Simpson dance team performed for the crowd.

Homecoming royalty was also announced, where seniors Savanna Walls and Memphis Dunsdon were crowned the winners.

“I’m very excited and I’m very surprised! I’m really happy that it was me and Savana Walls. I think having two queens is really exciting for Simpson,” Dunson said.

Walls described the feeling and energy of the event as electric.

Besides Dunsdon and Walls, Claire Hughes, Doryn Paup, Jared Oosterhuis, Makayla Paulsen, Quinten King and Will Patrick were on the homecoming court.

The events continued into Saturday, when students tailgated the football game. People gathered in the McNeil and BPAC parking lots to play bags, listen to live music and celebrate before the game.

The Storm started early with a touchdown in the first quarter by Noah Cracraft. They continued to rally, scoring again in the third quarter and twice in the fourth to close out the game. They ended with a 27-7 win against the University of Dubuque.

Celebrations continued throughout the night as students gathered for the annual Dance like Hell party. The dance included a DJ, a smoke machine, glowsticks and music.

Homecoming 2025 involved students, alumni and community members who came together through tradition, pride and spirited competition to make memories for a lifetime.