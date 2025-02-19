The start of the spring semester at Simpson College brings excitement about students’ housing plans for the upcoming year, but many are concerned about the increase in enrollment affecting housing.

Students must decide with whom they will live and which housing option they want to pursue. Many choose roommates from the same campus team, club or organization, as they share a common connection that can help them build strong relationships. Conversely, others opt to live with individuals outside their extracurricular activities to broaden their social circles.

Several key factors influence your living situation. First, your grade level will determine which facilities you are eligible for. Second, think about the number of people you wish to live with. Will you opt for a residence hall, an apartment or a theme house?

Heather Emery-Cunningham, Director of Residence Life at Simpson College, said, “The college currently has just over 1,250 beds available for its students.” She added, “Currently, there are 991 on-campus residents, and this number doesn’t include those students living in Pi Beta Phi, Delta Delta Delta, or studying abroad.”

If enrollment continues to grow, the college may need to expand its on-campus living options or consider letting students live off-campus.

“The cabinet of the college would have to approve off-campus living, and they would need to create the parameters of students who could do this,” Emery-Cunningham said. “Certain students would not be eligible to live off campus due to their scholarship packages, so financial aid would also be involved in developing parameters for this.”

When asked whether she believed off-campus students would lose their connection to campus life, Emery-Cunningham remarked, “It would vary for each student because some are extremely active in campus life and would remain so based on their leadership positions. Others might lessen their involvement because they have other needs to focus on in their lives.”

Tyson McAlexander, a junior at Simpson College, said, “I would like the opportunity to live off-campus because it would give me a realistic view of how life after college works.”

Another student, junior Ian Baldwin, said, “I would like to live off-campus because it would provide a cleaner, house-like living space and I wouldn’t lose my connection to campus since I would be there for baseball, school and other sporting events.”

Jackson Urban, a sophomore, remarked, “I think living off-campus would teach us valuable life skills, such as paying rent and other bills on time. I wouldn’t feel disconnected from campus because of my involvement with the baseball team and taking classes here.”

There are advantages and disadvantages to living on-campus versus off-campus. For the time being, Simpson College students will continue residing on campus as long as space permits.