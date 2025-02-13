Storm Men’s Volleyball team secured their first set win of the year

The Simpson College men’s volleyball team had a strong third set, but the momentum wasn’t enough to keep the Rockford Regents at bay on Friday, Feb. 7. Rockford came out strong in the first two sets, with the Storm rallying together to take them down in the third. However, Rockford returned with a strong fourth set to beat the Storm 3-1.

During this game, the Storm did secure their first set win, giving the team momentum to continue into their season, especially with their new additions.

Ike Papes joined the Storm in his first game as head coach of the men’s volleyball team. This is the second new hire for the Storm volleyball program after the addition of Dani Kohut Lynch as the director of volleyball and head coach of the women’s program.

The Storm had some standout players like Max Robinson. Robinson put up a double-double with 12 digs and 27 assists. This game also gave Robinson a new career-high in assists, with 27, formerly 20.

Adriano Roma also put up a double-double with 15 kills and 20 digs, which is a season-high for the newcomer.

The Storm kicked off the match by scoring the first point with a kill by Roma. The next point was then given to Rockford after Ignacio Aguado Herranz had a long kill.

Later in the set, the Storm returned from an 11-8 deficit with six points, rounded off with an ace from Robinson. Both teams took the lead numerous times during the set and fought hard until the end. Rockford ended up winning 28-26.

The Storm started the second set strong with four straight points. They had strong kills from Anthony Potratz and Aguado Herranz to start the set. Rockford then responded with four points of their own. In the middle of the set, the Storm were down by 4, scoring 15-11. Rockford had a late push in the set and won 25-17.

The Storm then rallied for their third set and got the first two points of the set. Rockford had a point run that the Storm stopped. The Storm then had a run of points with another ace by Robinson. In the midst of the set, the Storm were leading over Rockford 16-10. Portraz scored an ace, putting the Storm over 20. To end the set, Roma scored an ace. The set ended 25-20, with the Storm securing their first set win.

The Storm had a bad start with a serve into the net, and Rockford secured the next point. The Storm got their first point of the set, with Rockford missing a ball. Early on, Roma stopped a run from Rockford, but Rockford responded with multiple short runs. The Storm found themselves down 20-8 around the middle of the set and couldn’t rally enough to return. The Storm lost the set 25-12.

The team has a strong underclassman roster with good senior leaders and hopes to build up the program’s future. The end of this game currently leaves the Storm 0-4 for their season.

The Storm went on to win their game against the Luther College Club team on Saturday, Feb. 8, and have their next match on Feb. 20 at William Penn.