The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Listicle: My Cats as NFL Football Players

by Abby Hintz, Layout Editor & ID Mag Editor-in-chief
January 22, 2025

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Listicles
Listicle: Thanksgiving Break Activities
Listicle: Help create the soundtrack of Simpson
4 easy road trips to take this summer
4 easy road trips to take this summer
Listicle
Listicle
Things you might not know about Storm Athletics
Things you might not know about Storm Athletics
If my cats were basketball players
About the Contributor
Abby Hintz
Abby Hintz, ID Magazine Editor-in-Chief & Simpsonian Layout Editor