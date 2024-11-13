Horoscopes: What Can Your Iconic Movie Character Teach You?

Aries: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family

Nothing is more true to an Aries than promising to fight for the ones you love. Gomez is passionate, bold, and violently intense. Try to manage your reckless impulsivity, though, not everyone is as fond of it as Morticia.

Taurus: Katniss Everdeen, The Hunger Games

Your loyalty is undeniable, but if you don’t learn to trust others the odds will NOT be in your favor.

Gemini: Amy March, Little Women

A social creature with a tendency to quickly adapt to any situation, Amy is no stranger to strategically charting her way through the world. This week you need to realize that not everything is a slight.

Cancer: Jay Gatsby, The Great Gatsby

The green light at the end of the dock says it all: emotional and sensitive. Give a toast and ground yourself in reality– do not dwell on misfortune.

Leo: Cher Horowitz, Clueless

Confident, generous, and theatrical: Cher knows how to get what she wants. You embody dramatics but don’t get too caught up. Oftentimes you are clueless as to what’s right in front of you.

Virgo: Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, How to Train Your Dragon

Just like Hiccup, you often take time to make your own decisions. Practical perfectionism is closing in around you, but with your careful analysis, you can easily turn any Night Fury into a friend.

Libra: Cedric Diggory, Harry Potter

The Golden Snitch can be hard to catch, but your honor and empathy will help you find true allies. Make sure to focus on your goals– don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness.

Scorpio: Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice

Lydia is the ultimate Scorpio. She has a dark sense of humor, a secretive nature, and an intense demeanor. Unfortunately, she also finds herself in dangerous predicaments. Take a look at your current situation– has your own intensity made it more difficult?

Sagittarius: Elle Woods, Legally Blonde

Optimistic, sweet, and determined– you light up every room you walk into. However, remember not to lose yourself in the details. Not every perm is evidence of a crime.

Capricorn: Legolas Greenleaf, Lord of the Rings

One ring to rule them all– well, actually YOU would like to do that. Legolas is the picture of critical stoicism. Make sure that in your quest for greatness you stay open to making friends along the way.

Aquarius: Rodrick Heffley, Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Your rebellious nature blazes a path of eyeliner and defiance– but don’t be fooled, you still care. Like a lot.

Pieces: Emily Merrimack, The Corpse Bride

Emily is kind-hearted, dreamy, and relatively easy-going– you both have that in common. However, be aware that not everyone can see inside your mind.