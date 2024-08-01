Simpson Summer Recap

As the final weeks of summer rapidly approach, you might not have been paying attention to what’s been happening on campus. Here are the main stories you will want to know before returning to Simpson this fall.

Simpson student media is moving:

Starting with a story about this publication, Simpson Student Media is moving from Gaumer, a building behind Station apartments, to Kent.

Journalism professors were made aware of the change in early July but were not given warning or input on the future placement of the Simpsonian team.

This news was different from previous statements. While discussions had been had about selling Gaumer, by the end of the last school year, Gaumer seemed safe.

Now, student media will be moving to Flemming, the meeting room next to Millie’s and the offices behind the information desk. Sodexo employees currently occupy the offices, but it is not yet known where they will be relocated once student media moves in.

Flemming will become the new home of SCTV after lots of needed soundproofing and refurbishing. At this time, we are unaware if the room will still be available as a meeting space for other campus organizations.

The offices will be the new location for KSTM Radio and The Simpsonian, with no official move-in date provided.

None of this information was shared with student media through official channels. It was brought to our attention through professors. Students have yet to be included in this discussion as a whole from Simpson’s administration.

The fate of Gaumer is also up in the air. With no official move-out date set for student media and the new locations not prepared, Gaumer is, once again, stuck in limbo.

Despite the changes, we will continue providing the campus with the information they need. We are excited for the year ahead and the many stories to come.

Jay Byers updates:

President Byers was involved in a one-car accident in Des Moines on June 19. Byers crashed into the bridge support at the Fleur Drive overpass on Highway 5 and was hospitalized for “non-life threatening” injuries, according to releases from the college.

Now out of the hospital and recovering, Byers still has yet to take over his duties as president of the college. In his stead, Brett Mills, Vice President for Business and Finance, has taken over Byers’ responsibilities.

In his message to the campus, Byers stated he hopes to return to his duties in the next few weeks to start off the academic year as acting president.

“I am beyond eager to be back at Simpson and to reconnect with all of you,” said Byers in his email. “My full expectation is to meet my doctors’ projections that I will be ready to return to work within four to six weeks.”

La Casa Unidos house torn down:

The La Casa Unidos house caught fire on April 7, 2024, during of the academic year. The house was significantly damaged, but no one was living there at the time.

Now, the house has been removed with no current plans to be replaced.

Wonder on Buxton:

Notice any new statues around campus? They are part of a community project to connect Simpson’s campus to the square as a show of togetherness between the Indianola community and the Simpson campus.

The project, “Wonder on Buxton,” began in 2020 after Indianola was designated as one of “Iowa’s Great Places”. The group received an Iowa Great Places Grant for $73,300 toward creative projects.

The pathway will include six sculptures that help tell the story of Indianola as visitors walk the path. It will also include light pole art, sidewalk art, and outdoor gathering spaces to help connect the community.

“On the pedestal of each sculpture will be a QR code that will take you to a page where you can either read an artist statement from the artist who is creating all of these works, read the story that goes with that sculpture, or we had them all recorded by an audio artist,” said former Simpson faculty and project organizer Heidi Levine.

The first statue, the “Founding Frame,” was unveiled on July 27 during the Celebrate Warren County Parade. The statue stands just off campus between Carver and the city administration building.

If you look up along Buxton Street, you will see a different installation: hot air balloons.

Small wind sculptures that look like hot air balloons are attached to each light pole along Buxton Street. Most of the sidewalk inlays have been placed along the route, showing a hot air balloon with the date Indianola was founded in the center.

As you make your way back to Indianola for the upcoming year, make sure to walk down Buxton Street and check out the new changes.

To learn more about the project and its details, visit their website hometownpride.wixsite.com/wonderonbuxton.

A very Simpson welcome for RAGBRAI riders

The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, more commonly referred to as “RAGBRAI,” raced through Indianola on July 24 as a lunch stop on the route of the 424-mile trek across the state.

The town flooded with visitors starting as early as 5 a.m. as the riders biked into town. Before they made their way to the square, the main stage for food vendors, they passed by Simpson, where a crowd of staff and students was there to cheer them on.

Admissions and other faculty showed their support to riders with signs, water and lots of cowbells.

Professor Jackie Brittingham, though not riding on this day, was a part of the “The Dream Team,” a youth cycling club from Des Moines where she is a mentor. Despite it being her day off from riding with the team, she made sure to go all out in supporting them.

“It’s a parade on bicycles, and who doesn’t love a parade?” said Dr. Brittingham.

Simpson students, faculty and alum also rode with the Simpson Team across the state. Alumnus Tim Kreidler came up from his current residence in California to ride with the Simpson family.

“It’s been a really nice homecoming,” said Kreidler. “I went to school here 30 years ago and seeing the community come together has been really amazing.”