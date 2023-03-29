Shamrock Shake’s Healthy DUPE

If you are a fan of the famous Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s but wish there was a healthier version, keep reading.

Ingredients: The protein shamrock shake is only 150-200 calories and has 26 grams of protein. You will need Simple Clean Eat Mint Chip Protein, ice, milk, Halo Top vanilla bean ice cream, and a blender.

How to: Combine one serving of the protein powder with 6 ounces of milk, 2 ounces of ice, and a scoop of ice cream and blend. Then, pick out any glass of your choice and enjoy! You can also add whip cream on top if you desire.

Texture: The texture of the protein shamrock shake is more like a slushy and does not match the McDonald’s shamrock shake perfectly. I don’t mind either texture, however, the original McDonald’s shamrock shake will win for texture.

Flavor: Both have the delicious taste of minty goodness. The protein shake tastes almost like the original, but more like a thin mint. However, I like the protein shake’s taste more than the original.

Looks: Nothing will compare to the green McDonald’s Shamrock Shake. The protein dupe is more of a chocolatey look rather than green. You can add whip cream if you like; however, I did not. McDonald’s Shamrock Shake will win on the overall looks compared to the protein shake.

Price: The shamrock shakes from McDonald’s range from 3-4 dollars. Making one protein shamrock shake would take roughly 4-5 dollars, depending on if you buy the product in bulk. The prices are similar, and one is not better than the other.

Convenience: Convenience is based on preference based on location, driving, and at home. First, if you live close to a McDonald’s like most Simpson students do, this is a short drive or even a walk if you want to. However, if you live farther away, making the protein shake at home may be more accessible. Next, if you prefer driving a short distance and ordering a shake over making one at home or vice versa would also play a factor. I would rather make a shake from the comfort of my apartment, so the protein shake is more convenient for me.

Health: The McDonald’s shamrock shake ranges from 500-800 calories depending on the size and contains roughly 78 grams of sugar. The protein shake compares more directly to the McDonald’s large and ranges from 150-200 calories, depending on how many ingredients you prefer, and only has 7-10 grams of sugar. This is an easy decision, and the protein shake is significantly healthier.

Overall, the protein shamrock shake dupe is more practical for me. It helps with getting the daily protein in; I can eat it any time of the day for a healthy snack; easy to make and has excellent benefits. However, the classic McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is not out of the picture. The original Shamrock Shake is okay occasionally, but I could not eat one before a lift or practice.

Therefore, the protein Shamrock Shake dupe outweighs the original from McDonald’s for me personally.