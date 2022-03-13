Julia Neer resigns as general manager of Sodexo

The regional manager of Sodexo, Julia Neer, accepted a position at the University of South Dakota (USD) in Vermillion, S.D. as the Sodexo Food Service Director and will resign from the college in mid-April.

“I am most excited about the challenges of being in a bigger system. While there have been challenges at Simpson during my time due to COVID, the challenges at USD are more from an operational standpoint,” Neer said. “There are a lot more opportunities to be involved in a variety of areas at a bigger school.”

Even though she is excited to see what the future holds at USD, Neer said she will miss working with students on campus and having the chance to work with a team that has been by her side since the beginning.

“My favorite part of being at Simpson has been working with and getting to know and serve the students. The students at Simpson have been great to work with and I will really miss them,” she said. “My other favorite part is that I was given a chance to work with a great team of really dedicated employees who love having the ability to serve Simpson and the students. They may say that they have learned things from me, but I have learned so much from them too.”

Sodexo employee Kaylynn Mattes said Neer is present and involved on the floor and is always willing to help the staff.

“Julia genuinely cared about the staff. We all know that we can come to her with anything and she will give her all to try and help us solve the problem,” Mattes said.

Sodexo has begun the search process to identify the next General Manager of the dining program. There is a little bit of a learning curve in the program, but Mattes said a new manager will hopefully change things for the better.

“I think anyone in my position would be a little wary of it. I think it could be a great opportunity for us all because when a new GM comes, they may come with new ideas and a different leadership style that could build on the great foundation that Julia created here at Simpson,” she said.

According to Mattes, there are some big shoes to fill with Neer leaving the college. “She has done so much to make us all better at serving Simpson and has done so much to make us all better people and a better team. We are going to miss her a lot,” she said.

When it comes to being a general manager, Neer wants the next person in line for her job to be “open and honest with the staff and to do their best to communicate directly with those of us who work for Sodexo.”