Top 5 best plants for your dorm room
February 24, 2021
by Alyssa Whitham , Staff Reporter
February 24, 2021
Recent Sports Stories
Simpson strength and conditioning adapt to spring sport surge
Simpson College tennis team looks for younger members to step up
Simpson College wrestling fights hard against top-ranked teams
Track and Field look to return strong
Cold start for swimming and diving but still time to warm the waters
Former NFL linebacker shares his story with mental health
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2021 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in