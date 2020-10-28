Top 5 spooky movies
October 28, 2020
by Jake Brend, Sports Editor
October 28, 2020
Recent Sports Stories
Intramurals provide students with a recreational outlet
Women’s Tennis Swinging Through Conference Schedule
The Storm Football Team Should Be Practicing at Full Capacity
Storm blown away at the Simpson Invitational
Winter Sports pushed back to Jan. 1
Simpson athletes undergo random COVID-19 testing
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2020 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in