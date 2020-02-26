Simpson Dance turns in a strong performance at conference

Simpson College’s Dance team placed well at the American Rivers Conference taking home first in pom and second in hip-hop and jazz.

“I felt like it went really well,” said head coach Lindsay Taylor. “We ended up with a first place in pom, which I was really happy with.”

Simpson College narrowly beat out Nebraska Wesleyan in pom with a score of 279, just three more points than their competitors. The team also scored 279 in hip-hop, earning them second place, one point behind the first-place winners, the Prairie Wolves. Lastly, the team earned a score of 261 in jazz, earning them second losing to Nebraska Wesleyan again.

“They’re judged on their technical abilities,” Taylor said. “So that’s like your leaps, jumps and turns, how difficult it is. Then your execution is how well they do those skills.”

Choreography and performance also factor into the team’s overall scores.

“We did the same routines that we did at our state competition back in December,” Taylor said. “Our placing only improved.”

Taylor choreographed their competition pom and jazz routine this year. Olivia Curtis, a junior on the dance team, choreographed the competition hip-hop routine.

The team works hard to prepare for their competitions. They have practices three times a week, as well as strength and conditioning training.

One of the things that Taylor wants to improve next year is the team’s confidence.

“We talked a lot about confidence coming into this competition,” she said. “I know that this team is capable of performing and doing an awesome job. I’ve seen them do it great before, but I want them to believe in themselves. That’s hard for anybody to do.”

This is Taylor’s first year coaching for the dance team at Simpson.

“The team has been so welcoming to me and I mean that,” Taylor said. “I felt so comfortable coming in.”

Taylor has been enjoying her time with the team.

“They’ve been awesome to coach,” Taylor said. “They’re great learners. They work really hard which makes my job easy.”

The dance team will be having its Spring Show on Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. in Cowles Fieldhouse. Admission will cost $3 for students and $5 for the public.