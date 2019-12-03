Simpson Still in Search for President

Simpson College is still on the search for a new president to take over as Jay Simmons steps away.

The search began in September and is ongoing. Resumes will be accepted through Jan. 5, 2020, according to board member Terry Handley.

Simpson is working with a team from Academic Search Inc., the nationally recognized search firm, to find the new president.

“The Simpson College Presidential Search Committee held a conference call recently with the team from Academic Search,” according to an email sent from Brenda Wickett to all of campus on Nov. 26.

The committee is happy with the level of interest from candidates.

“The team from Academic Search is very pleased with the level of interest,” Handley said in an email interview.

The search team is pleased with the interest from a diverse group of candidates.

“The Academic Search team indicated they have received a high level of interest from a diverse group of accomplished leaders in both higher education as well as other sectors. The Search Committee believes the process is going very well and we remain on schedule,” Handley wrote.

The next committee meeting will be in December.

“The Simpson College Presidential Search Committee will be finalizing the Candidate Rating Rubric to be used in assessing qualified candidates. The review of applications/nominations will begin in earnest during January 2020,” Handley wrote.

An email from Simmons in August announced he was stepping down.

In an email sent out on Sept. 3 to Simpson College students, faculty and staff, Simpson announced the school’s partnership with a nationally recognized search firm, Academic Search Inc.

Members of the Academic Search Team are Jay Lemons, Wanda Bigham, and Penny Gibbons.

Simpson and the Academic Search Team will continue to keep the campus updated via SC Connect.