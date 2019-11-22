Elected vice president of SGA declines position

Megan Frank declined the position of vice president of the Student Government Association.

This was announced in an email sent out to the student body on Nov. 22 at 10:50 a.m. by president-elect Elliott Meyer.

“Yesterday,” Meyer said in an email. “Megan Frank made the decision to decline the position of Student Body Vice President. Her decision on this was brought on by various factors.”

This resignation comes after students were upset over a comment Frank made at the SGA candidate forum on Nov. 10. SGA held a meeting on Nov. 20 where students were able to voice their opinions about the incident.

“As a result, SGA will be holding a refill election for the position of Vice President,” Meyer wrote. “The decision to hold a refill election rather than to take the second and third spots of the previous election was one that was made by the Executive Committee of SGA. It was this committee’s belief that due to the events that have transpired within the last two weeks, some candidates may have reconsidered running, while others may have been motivated in running for office.”

Students can sign up to run from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. Voting will then open on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. and close on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.