Multicultural barbecue brings students together for the 16th year

The multicultural barbecue last Thursday gave students an opportunity to get to know each other and build a community at Simpson.

The barbecue was held at the Carver Cultural Center. Several students from each class attended the event to make friends and eat food. The event is hosted by Walter Lain, Dean of Multicultural Affairs. This was the event’s 16th year at Simpson.

“The event is held to have students from diverse backgrounds meet one another and feel a sense of community in a relaxed, no pressure situation,” Lain said. “I was a Simpson alum, I can remember having cookouts like this. We’ve had annual events, but it was more of a campus day sense, so it’s a continuation of that tradition. An outdoor cooking event for students, by students.”

Students like senior Daniel Camacho helped lead the event. Camacho helps put on this event so that he can learn more about the groups of people that call Simpson a home.

“This event is a community event for everyone to come together, make friends and promote diversity in the community,” Camacho said. “Everyone here is unique and there’s always something good to learn from each other. This is a good way to get to know each other and to get to know the Carver house.”

This year, the center is focused on exploring what it means to have culture, this event is one way to engage students in diversity.

“We celebrate many different identities and backgrounds,” Lain added.

Students such as junior Karrecia Crawley attended the event for this reason, so that she can learn more about other cultures and meet new people in the Simpson community.

“I love meeting new people, especially of different backgrounds,” Crawley said. “A lot of minorities come to these types of events and so this is a good way to expand your horizons. I usually come back to the event at the end of the year, I like talking with different people and everyone is so friendly. I could come up to anyone and start a conversation.”

Another factor includes student’s desire to educate themselves on different cultures.

“Culture is important to me because I want it to be important to others,” Crawley added. “If I prioritize it, I feel like that makes others want to prioritize it too.”

To Camacho, culture is essential.

“Every group is unique,” Camacho stated. “There’s always something to learn from one another. Events like this help to prevent assumptions and stereotypes.”

Students who attend leave with strengthened relationships, new friendships, and a greater sense of community at the college.