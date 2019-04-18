The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Menu

Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

James+McKee+sits+at+the+table+in+Kent+to+assemble+kits+for+Joppa.+Photo+by+Zoe+Seiler.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

James McKee sits at the table in Kent to assemble kits for Joppa. Photo by Zoe Seiler.

James McKee sits at the table in Kent to assemble kits for Joppa. Photo by Zoe Seiler.

James McKee sits at the table in Kent to assemble kits for Joppa. Photo by Zoe Seiler.

James McKee sits at the table in Kent to assemble kits for Joppa. Photo by Zoe Seiler.

by Blake Carlson, Staff Writer
April 18, 2019

Simpson College Interfaith created kits with supplies for the Des Moines homeless community last week.

The event was part of a week of programming focused on bringing different religions and faith groups on campus together. Interfaith intern James McKee was in Kent Campus Center helping students assemble the kits for Joppa, a community center in the metro.

“We are currently making homeless kits for Joppa, this is part of Better Together week which is all sorts of faiths coming together to do dialogue but also to do social justice work,” Mckee said.

Each week, Joppa volunteers deliver supplies and kits to the homeless community in Des Moines. They are filled with the most requested items members of the community can use.

“These are called blessing bags, and they are filled with the most requested items Joppa needs for the people they serve. The items are water bottles, deodorant, Slim Jims, washcloths, Band-Aids, wet wipes, sunscreen and feminine hygiene products,” McKee said.

Students had the opportunity to assemble the bags while passing through Kent during the lunch hour. They also had the opportunity to learn more about how they can assist the homeless community in their everyday lives by creating their own blessing bags to keep in their vehicles so they have a useful resource to donate.

Those interested in learning more about blessing bags, Joppa and how to be further involved should contact [email protected]

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

    Campus News

    College to take holistic approach in admitting future students

  • Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

    Campus News

    Political parties discuss students’ top issues

  • Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

    Campus News

    Twitter video sparks conversation on race

  • Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

    Campus News

    Making toys for furry friends

  • Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

    Campus News

    Gabriel Sherman explains the rise of Trump

  • Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

    News

    Flooding causes damage to student’s home

  • Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

    News

    Simpson dance turns in strong performance in Las Vegas

  • Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

    Academics

    Multimedia Communications Announces New Major

  • Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

    Campus News

    Theme houses to be alcohol-free next fall

  • Interfaith assembles blessing bags for Joppa

    Campus News

    Reply-all responses cause email chaos

Navigate Right