Women’s tennis seeks strong spring finish

The Simpson women’s tennis team is already halfway done with the spring season, and they want to finish strong. A strong finish wouldn’t be possible without their secure beginning.

With fall athletes moving in two weeks before the rest of the student body, the team makes a concerted effort to bond and make campus feel like home for the freshmen, including freshman Carter Stacey.

“Lorin and I were the only freshmen this year, but the team did a lot of bonding and really helped us settle in,” Stacey said.

The women participated in activities like canvas painting, a scavenger hunt and a movie on the football field, and got team dinner after every practice. The upperclassmen also took the freshmen around to show them where all of their classes would be.

“That week really allows us to connect with each other and become a close-knit team,” said senior Cassidy Bierbrodt. “For us, it is important to have strong team chemistry, because we win and lose as a team.”

Tennis may be viewed as an individual sport, but the team aspect also plays a large role. Athletes must trust their teammates to perform at the level they know they are capable of.

“It’s helpful to know each other, because we are the ones cheering for each other and motivating and pushing each other to do our best,” Bierbrodt said.

With most girls playing both doubles and singles, it’s important for players to become comfortable as a team. This means knowing your partner and the responsibility that it takes to be a dependable teammate.

“Our goal is to go out and play as much as we can and win as much as we can,” Stacey said. “We’re constantly trying to work as a team.”

Fall is the team’s main season, with spring ball being less intense. Despite this, the women’s aspirations remain consistent.

“I think everyone on our team goes out during both seasons with the mentality of winning and having fun playing the sport we love,” Bierbrodt said.

Another large difference between fall and spring season is the climate change. With Iowa weather being as sporadic as it is, it plays a significant factor.

“Fall is usually pretty warm and ideal weather, but spring can get cold and windy, so some meets are played indoors, which is another big difference physically and mentally,” Stacey said. “It makes the two seasons that much more different.”

The Storm is halfway through their spring season of six games. Two of these games have already been moved to indoor locations, and the other against Midland University was cancelled.

The team’s only home game for the spring season is against Central College at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19.