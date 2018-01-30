New restaurant seeks to be hangout space for students

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A new restaurant seeks to be a hangout and study space for students that serves coffee, wine, beer and light food.

The Local Vine, which is a block south of Simpson’s campus at 126 W. Ashland Ave., is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Owners Andrea and Dan Palmer said they selected their operating hours to suit the study schedule of a busy college student.

“We specifically chose the hours we did because they are later,” Andrea Palmer said. The couple hope their establishment will be an upscale, yet casual venue for students to study or spend time in the evenings after finishing with classes.

“We liked this location because it was on the square and within walking distance of Simpson,” she said. The couple did a soft opening at the end of October 2017 and had their official ribbon cutting Dec. 12.

The Local Vine has an extensive beverage list, including local Iowa wines and other “not-so-local” wines from vineyards outside the state. It also serves various ales, lagers and hard ciders in addition to a lineup of traditional domestic beers. Its nonalcoholic menu includes brewed coffee and espresso drinks, as well as teas, sodas and smoothies.

The restaurant also offers meal options like sandwiches, soups, flatbreads and desserts. In addition to the regular menu, it also runs a weekly special featuring different entrees as the seasons change. For the winter months, it will offers various soups.

“We are going more for a hangout location, whether that be co-workers hanging out after work, date nights, or we do have Wi-Fi so students can come and study,” Andrea Palmer said.

The Local Vine hopes to fill a void in Indianola for a space of this type. It also offers community events such as trivia, wine and canvas painting and cribbage tournaments. Trivia is held on the first and third Saturdays of every month, and cribbage tournaments are every second Monday.

Events coming up include trivia this Saturday and cribbage on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on The Local Vine visit indylocalvine.com or check them out on Facebook.