Kent, Dunn Library extended study hours

Indianola, IA—Simpson College students can now access Dunn Library and the Kent Campus Center during more late night hours and on the weekend.

Members of the Student Government Association’s Student Advocacy Committee worked with both facilities to allow students more hours to study in public spaces. This change came after several students voiced concerns about not having sufficient hours to study in their schedules.

With the changes, Dunn will be open 10 a.m – 4 p.m. on Saturdays, a two hour increase from the previous 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. hours. Kent, which formerly closed at 12 a.m., will remain open until 2 a.m. during the week (Sunday – Thursday).

Senior Nick Joslyn studies almost exclusively in public spaces on campus, whether it’s Dunn, Kent or Carver.

“I have been kicked out of Carver, Dunn and Kent too many times to count,” he said. “I understand there is necessary protocol regarding public study spaces and their availability, but the frustrations voiced must be a good problem to have. It reflects positively on the academic ambition of the student body.”

Joslyn said public study spaces are important for students who need environments quieter than the dorms to study, especially for those who live in apartments and don’t have lounges in their buildings.

“It is nice to know that when I return to my room, I can relax and talk to my roommates,” Joslyn said. “It is a place free of homework.”

Senior SGA senator Blake Brown worked closely with Cyd Dyer, college librarian, to make the changes in the library.

“As a college campus, it is important for students to have plenty access to the library over the weekend for both its resources and many study spaces,” Brown said.

In Kent, students will have access to the normal common areas near Au Bon Pain and Millie’s, but former student body president Sydney Samples said conference rooms on the second floor will be made available and improved for student use.

“After working with the administration this past semester, I am happy that Kent will now have extended hours and that new white boards will be placed in two conference rooms for the student body,” Samples said.

Previous hours were restrictive for student athletes especially, according to Joslyn, a member of the men’s soccer team. He said he would return from away matches anywhere between midnight and 3:00 a.m.

“There was always a group of us looking for a location to finish up our last assignment before the next morning,” Joslyn said.

When it comes down to it, students are here to do just that: study. Joslyn expects the new hours will be a positive change.

“When I look back on my undergraduate career, studying will have constituted a significant portion of my time,” he said. “Many late nights were spent studying in public study spaces, and I will remember those nights, working hard with a group of my best friends.”