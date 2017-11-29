10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

Only three things in life are guaranteed: death, taxes and Simpson College’s Wi-Fi going out when you need it most. Like on a week night at the end of the semester. Luckily, Simpson students have a good sense of humor.

Here are the 10 best Simpson Wi-Fi tweets:

Me: I'm going to be so productive today and get so much homework done 😄 Simpson WiFi: Lmao okay 😉 https://t.co/L9bNU3e0JL — Charles (@BasicCharlie_) November 28, 2017

Simpson WiFi so bad rn that half the campus is at McDonalds being studious. — Matt AKA Chinger (@M_Lash13) November 29, 2017

when you need WiFi for your education but Simpson’s WiFi hasn’t been working for like 12 hours pic.twitter.com/8H8ZqBKgsG — dani 🖤 (@DaniBates96) November 28, 2017

It’s one thing when Simpson’s wifi keeps me from doing my homework, but it’s a whole other story when it interferes with Netflix — Sara Moore (@smoore608) November 29, 2017

What’s your reaction when Simpson’s WiFi isn’t working? — Taiylor Morgan (@TaiylorMorgan) November 29, 2017

A list of things that are better than Simpson’s WiFi… • Wet Willies

• Nickelback

• One-ply toilet paper

• Non-alcoholic beer

• Iggy Azalea

• Literally anything — Mikey McCormick (@CappyIII) November 29, 2017

I have a 10 page paper due on Friday but Simpson College WiFi has other plans for me — moll (@mollietheturtle) November 29, 2017

Simpson WiFi has the best Cyber Monday sale. 75% off following a weekend when not a single student did their homework. — Matt AKA Chinger (@M_Lash13) November 28, 2017

This close to losing it if Simpson doesn't figure out the internet problem 😤 pic.twitter.com/mf4qTZxcf5 — Ross Enderson (@rossenderson) October 27, 2016

A poem about Simpson’s network being down: god dammit, why? — unironically Will (@ademographic) November 29, 2017

