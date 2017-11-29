The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

by Laura Wiersema, Editor-in-Chief
November 29, 2017

Only three things in life are guaranteed: death, taxes and Simpson College’s Wi-Fi going out when you need it most. Like on a week night at the end of the semester. Luckily, Simpson students have a good sense of humor.

Here are the 10 best Simpson Wi-Fi tweets:

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

    Campus Life

    Engaged student couples talk marriage prep, balancing student life

  • 10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

    Campus Life

    VIEW PHOTOS: Multicultural Student Alliance hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

  • 10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

    Campus Life

    Adopting the American Dream

  • 10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

    Campus Life

    VIEW PHOTOS: Annual Safeblock welcomes princesses, baseball players, and a ballot

  • 10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

    Campus Life

    Puppies take over campus to fetch smiles, cuddles from students

  • 10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

    Campus Life

    Simpson College President’s List Spring 2016

  • 10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

    Campus Life

    Simpson College Dean’s List Spring 2016

  • 10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

    Campus Life

    From ocean views to cornfields: Iowa holds special place for sophomore

  • 10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

    Campus Life

    Senior Spotlight: Tricia Ingram

  • 10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down

    Campus Life

    Senior Spotlight: Louis Joslyn