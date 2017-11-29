10 most relatable tweets when Simpson’s Wi-Fi goes down
Only three things in life are guaranteed: death, taxes and Simpson College’s Wi-Fi going out when you need it most. Like on a week night at the end of the semester. Luckily, Simpson students have a good sense of humor.
Here are the 10 best Simpson Wi-Fi tweets:
Me: I'm going to be so productive today and get so much homework done 😄
Simpson WiFi: Lmao okay 😉 https://t.co/L9bNU3e0JL
— Charles (@BasicCharlie_) November 28, 2017
Simpson WiFi so bad rn that half the campus is at McDonalds being studious.
— Matt AKA Chinger (@M_Lash13) November 29, 2017
when you need WiFi for your education but Simpson’s WiFi hasn’t been working for like 12 hours pic.twitter.com/8H8ZqBKgsG
— dani 🖤 (@DaniBates96) November 28, 2017
It’s one thing when Simpson’s wifi keeps me from doing my homework, but it’s a whole other story when it interferes with Netflix
— Sara Moore (@smoore608) November 29, 2017
What’s your reaction when Simpson’s WiFi isn’t working?
— Taiylor Morgan (@TaiylorMorgan) November 29, 2017
A list of things that are better than Simpson’s WiFi…
• Wet Willies
• Nickelback
• One-ply toilet paper
• Non-alcoholic beer
• Iggy Azalea
• Literally anything
— Mikey McCormick (@CappyIII) November 29, 2017
I have a 10 page paper due on Friday but Simpson College WiFi has other plans for me
— moll (@mollietheturtle) November 29, 2017
Simpson WiFi has the best Cyber Monday sale. 75% off following a weekend when not a single student did their homework.
— Matt AKA Chinger (@M_Lash13) November 28, 2017
This close to losing it if Simpson doesn't figure out the internet problem 😤 pic.twitter.com/mf4qTZxcf5
— Ross Enderson (@rossenderson) October 27, 2016
A poem about Simpson’s network being down:
god dammit, why?
— unironically Will (@ademographic) November 29, 2017
