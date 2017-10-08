This year’s theme for homecoming: Flaunting the Red & Gold

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Stomping students, painted streets, a squirrel on a red couch? It must be homecoming week at Simpson College.

The 2017 homecoming theme is Flaunting the Red & Gold, and students are ready to show their Simpson College pride by participating in the week’s festivities and traditions.

From Sunday through Saturday, Simpson College Campus Activities Board intends to keep students busy with fun events such as street painting, a kickoff celebration, canvas painting, flag football, relays and a medallion hunt. CAB’s theme for homecoming this year is based off the Roaring ‘20s time period, “Roaring Red & Gold.”

“I can’t wait to see everyone’s stomp routines at Yell Like Hell,” junior Addy Boettcher said.

Yell Like Hell is a pep rally at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Cowles, where student groups compete for the best stomp routine, homecoming court is crowned and much more.

“I’m excited to attend my first Simpson homecoming football game,” freshman Nathan Eaton said.

The football team takes on Luther College Saturday. You can get photos taken on the iconic red couch in the pedestrian plaza before kickoff.

“I’m most excited for the medallion hunt,” senior Jacob Lucy said.

CAB gives out clues every day during homecoming week about the location of the medallion, and students search throughout campus to find it.

“Dance Like Hell is always a fun part of homecoming week,” senior Elizabeth Boyer said.

Dance Like Hell is 10 p.m. Friday in the Black Box and is a dance for students to celebrate homecoming and have fun.

For a full list of homecoming events, go to http://simpson.edu/homecoming2017/.

