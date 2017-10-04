Storm remain undefeated after 2-1 win against Neb. Wesleyan

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Simpson men’s soccer team beat Nebraska Wesleyan on Wednesday night to remain undefeated and atop the IIAC standings.

In the 2-1 win, senior Garrett Pochop scored the opening goal and assisted on the game-winner while junior Tanner Alderson scored the go-ahead goal to seal the win in the final minute of regulation.

Pochop and Alderson lead the Storm with 12 goals each and are tied for the most in the IIAC this season.

