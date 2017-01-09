Police block off streets around campus following apartment incident

Farquhar, Sunde M.





Police have blocked off streets around the eastern edge of campus following an incident at an apartment.

Dean of Students Luke Behaunek said in an email Monday night that the Indianola Police Department is investigating the situation and that it does not pose any risk to the Simpson College community, though no more details were immediately available.

College officials advise students to avoid the area east of the Washington and Colonial apartments so police can continue their investigation.

More information will be passed along if needed, Behaunek said.

