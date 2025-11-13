Federal degree tracking program hits Simpson

Simpson College has implemented a course program of study policy requiring students to take courses within their program of study, or they risk losing federal financial aid.

Assistant Vice President for Enrollment and Financial Aid Tracie Pavon, and professor of teacher education, Kate Lerseth, are both in support of this policy.

Course program of study covers a student’s major, minor and core curriculum courses, totaling 128 credits required to graduate. If a student takes a class outside of these parameters, they will lose federal financial aid, such as the Iowa Tuition Grant, Pell grants and loans.

“We have stretched this as far as we can to say I think we’re compliant, but we’re stretching it,” Pavon said. “Some other schools have been like, nope we’re doing one major, one minor, that’s it.”

If a first-year student is undeclared and takes a class outside the core curriculum, they would still be compliant with course program of study, as the class would go towards their 128 credit requirement. This detail allows students to still explore classes of interest.

Once a student with a declared major and minor reaches 90 credits, they aren’t able to add any majors or minors.

Course program of study doesn’t affect Simpson’s scholarships, which include the Honor Scholarship, Simpson’s out-of-state grant and work study. Pavon and Lerseth highlight the good course program of study brings to Simpson.

“Saving money and not borrowing loans is a huge pro, and that is the entire intention in my opinion of the federal government,” Pavon said. “In our own building, we have three students who are graduating in December who didn’t plan to. I mean one of them was borrowing huge private loans and now they’re not.”

Lerseth held multiple course program of study training sessions with staff and faculty to ensure students were compliant. Staff and faculty have been aware of this implementation prior to the start of the year.

“To prepare for registration week, I had five different training sessions with faculty,” Lerseth said. “One of the things that came out is that advisors are a great place to help answer a lot of these questions.”

Pavon and Lerseth urge students to get in contact with financial aid, the registrar’s office or their advisors if they have any questions about course program of study. Student financial aid varies heavily between each student, therefore the course program of study policy is applied on a case-by-case basis.

“People you know are seeing it’s not as huge, everybody was for the most part in compliance anyway,” Lerseth said. “So it’s nice that everybody’s wanting to dot our i’s and cross our t’s and make sure we’re all in compliance.”

If a student is not compliant, the financial aid office does another check. Students should already be past the course program of study checks because registration has passed.