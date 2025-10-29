The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Top Five Sandwich Restaurants in Indianola

by Lainie Burkhart, Staff Writer
October 29, 2025

On July 23, 2025, Jersey Mike’s opened in Indianola, initiating fresh competition among sandwich shops and other fast-food restaurants in town. With this addition, Indianola’s sandwich restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Subway, Charlotte’s Kitchen, The Corner Sundry and Jersey Mikes. Is this new restaurant a good addition to Indianola, or just another sandwich place?

As a student-athlete for Simpson College, I have tried each of these places throughout my time in Indianola. Here are my personal rankings and reviews of Indianola’s sandwich spots.

1. Jimmy John’s

My go-to sandwich spot is Jimmy John’s. A sandwich restaurant with quick service at reasonable prices. Their slogan, “Freaky Fast Subs,” has never let me down, whether I am ordering a cold or hot sandwich, wrap or side. This shop is perfect for when I need a quick meal; something simple yet delicious.

2. Charlotte’s Kitchen

Charlotte’s Kitchen comes in second favorite for two reasons: flavor and uniqueness. Charlotte’s Kitchen is unique to Indianola; a local gem, focusing on chicken sandwiches and salads with rotating weekly flavors. Nashville Hot Chicken is a common favorite; however, I lean towards the Crab Rangoon salad, and if I want to splurge, I get cheese curds with ranch. Charlotte’s is a convenient location for celebrating, playing card games or simply resetting after a long week. Their largest downfall is not being open on Sundays, like Chik-fil-a. I find I only desire Charlotte’s Kitchen on Sundays.

3. Jersey Mike’s

 Jersey Mike’s is a strong contender for third place. By slicing their meat daily and placing high emphasis on freshness, there is a notable difference between Jersey Mikes and other traditional sub shops like Jimmy Johns. I enjoy dressing my sandwiches “Mike’s Way,” with lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices; I prefer no onions. Though, this restaurant can be pricier than other chains, making it a special treat.

4. Corner Sundry

Often overlooked, The Corner Sundry is more than a nostalgic soda and candy store. They serve BLTs, paninis and even walking tacos. The cozy and quirky store is perfect for a relaxing sweet treat and sandwich combination. I found their atmosphere extremely calming and enjoyable to eat in. Though they are not fast, as they typically have only one employee, I did not mind the wait. 

5. Subway

Subway is my last pick when it comes to sandwiches in Indianola. The atmosphere is lacking compared to the other spots. However, it is familiar and budget-friendly, with customizable sandwiches, wraps, salads and of course their magnificent cookies.

Jersey Mike’s is a good addition to the competition in Indianola,  but Jimmy Johns and Charlotte’s Kitchen are my favorite picks. These restaurants offer everyone plenty of options for any mood or scenario. Whether you’re grabbing a meal between classes or hanging out with friends, all five bring something unique to the table. 

 

