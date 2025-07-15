Simpson College introduces Dr. Susan D. Stuebner as interim president

Dr. Susan D. Stuebner received a warm welcome from staff, faculty and community leaders earlier today during her formal introduction to the Simpson College Community.

Simpson’s Board of Trustees announced last Wednesday in an email announcement that Stuebner will serve as interim president of the college for the 2025-26 academic year.

Before introducing Stuebner, Terry Lillis, acting chair of the board of trustees, outlined the college’s focus on finding an empathic, visionary leader with a strong financial acumen and fundraising ability. Stuebner checked all those boxes and more.

Lillis then thanked Acting President Terry Handley for stepping up to keep Simpson moving forward. Handley will return as chair of the board of trustees once Stuebner assumes the role of interim president later this month.

Stuebner started her speech by acknowledging President Jay Byers’ enormous impact and expressing her condolences to the community. In the past few weeks, many of her colleagues in higher education and people around campus have shared stories about Byers with her.

“I’m hardly an expert, yet in my experience, grief tends to be a highly personal experience,” Stuebner said. “Various moments, both expected and unexpected, can evoke memories and emotions. I encourage us to be patient with ourselves and with each other as we navigate this monsoon.”

Stuebner expressed her excitement to have the opportunity to serve Simpson since her professional passion and career path focuses on sustainability and success of private liberal arts colleges.

Stuebner, a Minnesota native, spent the last 35 years working in higher education in the Northeast. She most recently served as president and Professor of Business and Social Sciences at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H. for eight years.

Stuebner received her A.B. in psychology from Dartmouth College and her Ed.M. and Ed.D. from Harvard University.

Simpson’s focus on student centered education that introduces students to a life of purpose and meaning intrigued Stuebner, along with the strengths and opportunities she noticed when researching Simpon.

She immediately sensed that the people at Simpson are big part of what makes the college special.

“A prospective student sometimes may walk on campus, and they just know the school is a fit. That same feeling happened for me when I visited Simpson last month,” Stuebner said. “I could picture myself being part of the Simpson College community.”

She thanked everyone for the warm welcomes and positive energy she’s received from the community and admitted she already feels a sense of belonging on campus.

“I think Simpson is poised to emerge from this external, challenging landscape with a compelling mission, successful education policy and a very bright future,” Stuebner concluded. “It is, again, the people of this place that are going to help us grow and thrive. Roll storm.”

Stuebner looks forward to beginning her duties as interim president on July 28.