Partners in Life and in Academia: Faculty couples around Simpson

Here at Simpson College, many students encounter professors in classrooms, offices and hallways, but there is another side to these professionals that not many people get to see. Let’s dive into the lives of Simpson faculty couples and explore what makes their relationships unique and meaningful on and off campus.

Sal Myers & Brian Smith: The Journey of Sal Myers & Brian Smith

Psychology professor Sal Myers and her partner, Brian Smith, an educator in a different department, have a story that might surprise students. When they first met, Sal actually discouraged Brian from joining her graduate program.

“He came anyway, and the rest is history,” she stated.

Though their academic careers started with a bit of push and pull, their relationship today thrives on mutual respect and a shared work ethic. Both are self-described workaholics, but as Sal explains, “There is no balance, but there’s also no interpersonal conflict about the lack of balance.”

Their bond is strengthened by their understanding of each other’s drive and their relaxed, non-competitive approach to everything from games to life’s daily challenges.

Jennifer & Justin Nostrala: Creativity in the Classroom and Beyond

Jennifer Nostrala, a theatre professor and producer of Simpson Productions, and her husband, Justin, a graphic design professor, are a dynamic creative duo. Jennifer recently directed a play written by Justin, extending their collaboration beyond marriage. Though their offices are on opposite sides of campus, they carve out time together.

Jennifer shares, “The other day, I had to run up to Des Moines for a rehearsal. Justin met me after a meeting, and we had a romantic dinner at Tyler’s.”

Despite the hectic nature of their lives, they manage their schedules with a mix of humor and technology (shout-out to Siri for helping with reminders). Their relationship thrives on a balance of professional respect and shared creative passions, showing that love can truly flourish alongside creativity and academia.

The Strength of Simpson’s Faculty Couples

Lisa Carponelli, a multimedia communication professor, and Mark Juffernbruch, an accounting professor, show that even in completely different academic fields, mutual respect and support create a strong partnership. Similarly, Tara and Ryan Rehmeier, navigating the worlds of athletics and environmental science, balance their contrasting roles while prioritizing student development and campus engagement. Carolyn and Mark Brodie, both tech-savvy professors, Carolyn in Computer Information Systems and Mark in Computer Science, share not only a love for technology but also a collaborative spirit that enhances both their personal and professional lives.

In the end, all these faculty couples show us that the journey of learning, whether in the classroom or in life, can be even better when shared with someone who understands, supports and inspires you.