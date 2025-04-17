President Jay Byers announced dead

Byers was confirmed to have been found dead earlier this morning at Sigler House. The Simpson College campus received a SAFE alert about an emergency meeting at Smith Chapel at 3:15 p.m.

Students and staff filed into the chapel in confusion and panic, unsure about the news they would receive. Smith was full of murmurs as the chapel was full, from balcony to standing room, as students and staff speculated the news.

Terry Handley, chair of the board of trustees, began the meeting, grimly telling the campus about the loss of President Byers around 3:45 p.m..

“I have some rather sad news to share with all of you. Earlier today, Simpson College’s President Jay Byers was discovered at Sigler House. He has passed away,” Handley said. “Jay missed his meetings this morning, and a wellness check was performed at Sigler House, and Jay was found there early afternoon.”

The chapel was filled with gasps and shocked attendees attempting to process the news.

“This is devastating news to all of us,” Handley said. “He had that infectious personality, beloved presence in many, faculty, staff, students and the entire Simpson community.”

Later, in a news conference, Handley stated, “President Byers was an alumnus, having graduated in 1993, and he had been president of Simpson College since 2023. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to share our heartfelt condolences to the many people who knew and loved President Byers, including his family, his friends and the Simpson family.”

No cause of death has been announced to the public yet, but Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher stated they have found no evidence of criminal activity.

“At this point, we do not believe a criminal act caused the death of President Byers, because this is still an open investigation that takes time, we’ll have no further comment about the investigation,” Sher said during the conference.

Handley told reporters that Byers was scheduled for a Zoom call at 11:30 a.m., but Byers was absent. Handley asked staff and the Indianola Police Department to conduct a wellness check on Byers in Sigler House, where he was found dead. Byers and his family do not live in Sigler House and have their own residence in Des Moines, but Byers would often work from Sigler to be close to campus.

Handley spoke to Byers’ impact on the Simpson community, stating, “Jay Byers had tremendous passion for Simpson College. “Jay loved this place. He loved everyone associated with Simpson College. Jay has had a tremendous amount of influence and impact during his career, and this will take some time, but we will take time to grieve, we will take time to recover, and then we will move forward. That’s exactly what Jay would expect.”

The Simpson community is reeling with the shocking news. Counseling services will be available to students and staff, and classes will be cancelled on Friday, April 18th.

“Next week, we will all come together and share additional details about how to move forward together,” Handley said. “We are one. This is devastating news, and we will breathe and we will pray and we will move forward.”

The Simpsonian team is extremely saddened by this loss. Byers worked for the Simpsonian during his time as a student at Simpson. He has always been an advocate for student media and young journalists. Jay will be greatly missed by us and the Simpson community as a whole. Our thoughts are with Byers’ family during this time.

If you are in need of support, here are resources to help during this time: https://www.simpson.edu/life-at-simpson/health-wellness-safety/counseling-services/

If you need immediate assistance, please utilize the 24/7 resources below.

National Suicide Hotline 988,

Central Iowa Crisis Line (855)-581-8111

Central Iowa Mobile Crisis 844-258-8858