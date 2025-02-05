Review: The House of My Mother

Trauma, shock and freedom are the three words that perfectly describe this book. Author Shari Franke, daughter of the convicted child abuser Ruby Franke, created an absolutely astonishing piece of literature.

As someone who previously hated to read, this book changed everything for me. I found myself in Barnes & Noble on the exact day this book was released. I knew about the release of this book for months, and being a follower of the Franke family and Ruby’s arrest, I wanted to get my hands on this book.

This book changed my entire perspective on reading. I simply could not put it down. I finished all 320 pages in less than two weeks. This was remarkable for someone like myself who absolutely despised reading.

For those who know nothing about the Franke family lore, you don’t need to in order to read this book. The beginning of the book provides an in-depth yet simplified backstory of how their family stepped into the spotlight. I also recommend doing a quick internet search on this case; you will quickly find yourself lost and submerged in information, and you won’t know what to look for next.

Their YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” with over two million subscribers, put the family on the map. They were vloggers from Utah who simply shared their “glamorous” life with six children. It turns out glamorous is far from the reality of their family life. This book tells the story of everything that went on behind the camera, including the abusive behavior of the mother, Ruby Franke.

As the book continues, Shari shares just how bad her mother had gotten over time. Without spoiling anything, I will say, at times, I could not believe what I was reading. Completely shaken yet fascinated, I kept reading. This book absolutely hooked me, and I could not set it down.

As the book wraps up, Shari talks about the promising times ahead. For years, Shari went to extensive lengths to put her mother behind bars for all she had done to her children. Finally, having that freedom from her mother, she wants to start fresh and rebuild her relationships with her family.

As Shari looks forward, she has chosen to take a step back from living in the public eye. A recent Instagram post shared the news of her engagement and the beginning of her private life. “I’m moving on with my life and that’s true freedom and joy,” Shari said. Shari Franke continues to advocate against family vlogging, which she never wanted to live through, and is taking a stand for children who also wish the same.

This book changed my entire outlook on reading and actually encouraged me to purchase another piece of nonfiction. My goal for 2025 is to find enjoyment in reading and do it more. If you share that same goal, I highly encourage you to pick up this book because you will not be disappointed. You will find yourself fascinated and engaged in the life of a family who appeared to have it all.