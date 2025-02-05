Matthew Garrett’s New Book Offers Hard-Hitting Insights for Future Sports

Matthew Garrett, professor of sports administration at Simpson College, released his debut book, “Living in the Middle: Developing Reflective Thinkers in Sport.”

The book is both a personal reflection and a critical guide for aspiring sports professionals. Instead of offering a polished, idealized version of the sports world, Garrett’s book provides a raw, unfiltered account of the mistakes he made throughout his career and the lessons he’s learned from them. It’s not just about “how to succeed” in sports—it’s about how to survive, adapt and grow from the inevitable missteps that come with the territory.

The idea for the book began during the COVID-19 pandemic when Garrett found himself in a period of personal reflection.

“I’ve done some dumb things throughout my time in sports,” Garrett admitted candidly.

Garrett’s openness about his past mistakes is the book’s strongest feature. It makes him relatable and approachable, which is rare for someone in his position. In an industry often defined by competitiveness, success and glossy public images, Garrett’s willingness to share his flaws feels like a breath of fresh air.

Instead of promoting a narrative of unbroken success, Garrett invites readers to see the reality of professional growth: it’s messy, imperfect and often painful, but it’s possible.

Garrett’s book is especially valuable for students like those in his senior capstone class at Simpson, who are reading it as part of their preparation to enter the sports industry. It’s easy to romanticize working in sports, but Garrett’s firsthand experiences provide an honest look at the industry’s darker side. Topics like sexual harassment, workplace deception and maintaining dignity in the face of power struggles are not often discussed openly, yet these are the types of challenges that future sports professionals will inevitably face.

Rather than sugarcoating these issues or avoiding them altogether, Garrett addresses them head-on, making his book an essential resource for anyone stepping into the industry.

One of the things that stands out most about “Living in the Middle” is Garrett’s focus on the importance of self-reflection. His stories are not just about identifying mistakes but understanding the deeper lessons they teach. In a world where young professionals are often expected to hit the ground running, Garrett emphasizes the need for personal and professional growth through reflection. It’s easy to see why this would be so valuable for students who are just about to transition into their careers. Garrett teaches them that it’s okay to make mistakes as long as they can reflect on them, learn and move forward.

Levi Herrick, one of Garrett’s students, is reading the book and finds it refreshing.

“It’s not just some textbook about sports management,” Herrick says. “It’s real. It’s Garrett’s own journey, his mistakes and how he’s grown over the years.”

This honesty sets “Living in the Middle” apart from other books in the genre. In a world where many self-help books for aspiring professionals come off as overly polished or detached from the real struggles of working in the field, Garrett’s approach feels authentic and grounded.

The book is divided into four chapters focusing on key issues in the sports world. The first chapter tackles the sensitive issue of sexual harassment and relationships in the workplace; something that has been a significant challenge in sports and other industries.

The second chapter discusses deception, exploring the ethical dilemmas that sports professionals often face in their careers.

The third chapter focuses on human dignity, reminding readers of the importance of respect in an industry that sometimes overlooks personal well-being for the sake of competition.

The final chapter is perhaps the most uplifting, as it discusses the positive impact of sports, showing how sports can transform lives, build communities and inspire change.

While Garrett isn’t afraid to dive deep into the issues that can tarnish the reputation of the sports world, he balances these discussions with a hopeful look at how sports can bring out the best in people.

What makes Garrett’s book particularly valuable is that it doesn’t just highlight the negatives—it encourages future professionals to think critically and reflectively. Rather than pushing a simplistic “success story” narrative, the book invites readers to explore the messy, complex reality of a career in sports. In doing so, Garrett challenges readers to embrace growth and change as part of their professional journey.

“I didn’t write this book to make myself look perfect,” Garrett says. “I wrote it to help others learn from my mistakes.”