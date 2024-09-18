The not-so-secret review of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”

Hulu’s new show, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” recently entered the genre of reality television.

While its title may suggest a documentary-style look into the lives of Mormon women, the eight-episode series leans more heavily into drama, spectacle and sensationalism. Viewers quickly find themselves watching a reality series that feels like a scripted drama rather than a portrayal of Mormon women and their unique experiences.

Airing on Sept. 6, the episodes tell the story of eight women along with their respective partners and families. The audience gets a look into their daily lives and how they intersect with one another after a viral TikTok scandal about swinging within the Mormon community. Swinging is a practice in which couples consensually engage in sexual activities with other couples or individuals, and in this case, it was other Mormon couples. When one star, Taylor Frankie Paul, addressed the rumors on TikTok, the outpour of hate was universal amongst the women.

Additionally, the series dives into other controversies, such as intense personal feuds and power struggles within the characters’ marriages. It provides slices of context and information about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, mostly centered around gender roles. In the show, the group of women are also part of a “momtok” group, which is a subculture of Mormon women who gained popularity on TikTok by sharing aesthetically pleasing glimpses into their lives as wives and mothers.

They believe the “momtok” group is creating a modern, laid-back view of Mormon women that empowers femininity. While it led to their initial fame, the difference between the content they create and their behavior on the show is telling. It reveals how performative “momtok” seems while not portraying Mormonism in the greatest light.

One of the aspects of the show is how it positions itself as an inside look at Mormon lifestyle. However, similar to other shows that focus on religious communities such as “Sister Wives” or “Breaking Amish” this show seems more concerned with interpersonal conflicts between the cast rather than offering an honest look at Mormon values. The women on the show are often involved in intense gossip sessions, betrayals and over-the-top confrontations.

Some of the husbands play a key role in the drama as well, often depicted as controlling or erratic, adding even more chaos to the narrative with a side of emotional abuse. It glorifies said abuse by depicting women staying with their partners for the sake of faith and children.

This is the irony in the title of the show, because their lives were already online for the world to perceive. The only “secret” about their lives is that there is far more drama than what people see online, and after this series, nothing is secret. Personal, social, and sexual components of these people’s lives are spewed across a television series for their families, children and members of the Mormon community to see.

While tension can exist between personal desires and religious expectations, the show doesn’t appear to explore these in a meaningful or respectful way. Instead, the women are caricatured and reduced to the drama they create and I believe it misrepresents the faith. They are depicted participating in activities and making life choices that don’t align with Mormonism.

One of my central questions that emerged after watching was how do everyday Mormons feel about this show? These women, cast as the face of Mormonism on a highly public platform, could raise concerns about misrepresentation and perpetuating stereotypes about the faith. With its exaggerated portrayal of the women’s lives and behavior, it’s reasonable to assume the show may generate controversy within Mormon communities.

The line between entertaining reality TV and proper representation becomes blurry in a show like this. With little emphasis on the faith itself, the show seems to want to create shock more than understanding. While it succeeds in bringing entertaining drama, it falls short of offering a thoughtful, respectful portrayal of the women and their faith. It’s a slow-moving show about fast-moving drama. The question that remains: is this portrayal helping or harming public perception of Mormon women?