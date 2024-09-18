Sororities start their recruitment season

Simpson’s sororities’ formal recruitment process kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20, with an open house round, where potential new members (PNMs) get to tour each house and meet members of each chapter.

The next round, the philanthropy round, takes place on Saturday. “The houses take a little more time to explain what’s their philanthropy, what they raise money for, its importance and why it is important to them. It helps them [PNMs] understand the core ideals of each house.” Panhellenic Council’s Vice President of Records Lexi Fehl said

The preference round happens on Sunday morning. PNMs can choose up to two houses they’d like to get to know better. The houses invite these girls back to get to know them on a deeper level.

Bid day happens on Sunday afternoon. Every PNM receiving a bid gets an envelope telling them what their new home is. “Senior members of the houses and panhel members from each house will be in Black Box in their bid day shirts and with their house’s painted letters. They give the new members their matching t-shirts, and then they get to run home to whichever house is their new home. It’s pretty awesome.” Panhellenic Council’s Vice President of Recruitment Alivia Eaton said.

A bid day celebration occurs at each house following the new members’ run home.

“I think people should go through formal recruitment because it’s an opportunity to get to know a lot of girls from different houses. You get to know more people even if you don’t commit to Greek life,” said Linliey Oakland, Vice President of Membership for Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Delta Delta Delta’s Director of Recruitment, Molli Craig, gave her best piece of advice for going through recruitment; “We want you to show up and be you, and be excited to be you. Just be yourself.”

“Your job is to find a house that fits you, not for you to fit into a house. You should be very authentic and 100% who you are. There is a spot for you on Simpson’s campus,” said Teagan Townsend, Pi Beta Phi’s Vice President of Recruitment.

“I honestly did not think I would go through with it I could’ve decided it was not for me and left, no one would have been upset with me. I didn’t. I stuck it out through all the rounds, and during the preference round, it hit me. I had found a place where I felt like I belonged and I joined that chapter,” Eaton recounted her experience going through formal recruitment.

Those who don’t go through formal recruitment can still join a sorority through continuous open bidding.

Continuous open bidding, COB, is much more informal than formal recruitment. Each house hosts COB events throughout the semester after formal recruitment ends. These events are open to anyone.

“They’re a great way to have more one-on-one genuine conversations and connections with some people who might not have gone through the formal recruitment process,” said Townsend.

Those who want to sign up for formal recruitment can do so through Panhel’s Instagram, @simpsonpanhellenic, by clicking on the sign-up link in their bio. Each house will post COB events throughout the semester.