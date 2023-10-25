The Rocky Horror Picture Show is stopping in Iowa

There’s a light over at the Capitol Theater, and it’s playing The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

For those not quite over Halloween after the 31st, and are looking for the strange journey to continue, look no further than the Capitol Theater in Davenport, IA. They are hosting a stop on The Rocky Horror Picture Show 48th Anniversary Spectacular Tour on Friday, Nov. 3.

With all the flare of a traditional “Rocky Horror” showing, this film screening will feature a live shadow cast, who will act out each part of the glam rock musical beat-for-beat, as well as audience participation, and a contest for whoever brings out their most sensational costume.

The night will also feature an appearance from the original “Brad Majors” himself, Barry Bostwick. He will follow the film with insight into all the best behind-the-scenes stories of his life and career.

The veteran actor told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that the passion of “Rocky Horror” fans makes it unlike anything else.

“The fans get younger and younger and still have the same enthusiasm and interest that their grandparents had,” Bostwick told them. “Any new young generation, they always rebel against what their parents or grandparents liked, but for some reason, they’re all liking the same thing.

“That’s the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and what it stands for … and just how damn entertaining it is.”

The film was a flop when it was first released in 1975, getting torn apart by critics who felt the plot didn’t make sense and was just plain weird. And, honestly, fair.

It’s an acquired taste. The movie is a collage of dramatic musical numbers, sexual content, colorful violence and aliens.

But it might be the randomness that has cemented it as a true cult classic, becoming one of the films synonymous with the LGBTQ+ community with its themes of sexual self-discovery and gender fluidity.

Born from a 1973 stage musical, “Rocky Horror” has become one of the longest-running theatrical releases in film history, and it has never quite lost that sense of camp.

At traditional showings, the audience throws food, water and toilet paper at certain moments in the film, they dance during the “Time Warp,” shout lines back at the screen, and anyone who hasn’t seen the film before is christened as a “virgin” and will be marked with a “V.” Some theaters will also ask these folks to participate in a virgin “sacrifice.” The ritual varies from theater to theater but can range from repeating a chant after the cast to air-humping others on stage.

Are you a “Rocky” virgin? Well, don’t worry, here’s a survival guide.

Will any of these be present at this showing? There’s a good chance. I see you shiver with antici…

…pation.

Another tip, if you’ve never seen the movie itself, it’s a good idea to watch it beforehand on your own before joining the crowd. The movie can be confusing enough without all of the chaos, so it’ll go better if you get some idea of what you’re getting into.

The movie stars Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, the resident “sweet transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania” and arguably the main character. Susan Sarandon stars as Janet Weiss, the fiancée of Bostwick’s Brad. There are also appearances from the movie’s writer, Richard O’Brien, rock star MeatLoaf, and Patricia Quinn, who has also appeared at a few of the movie’s tour dates.

Give yourself over to absolute pleasure with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Tickets are available through AXS for fans of all ages, starting at $30. There are also V.I.P. meet-and-greet tickets available for $178.16. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the film begins at 8:00 p.m.