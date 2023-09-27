The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Menu
Recent Stories
President Byers interviewed Hank Norem Wednesday morning for his “Take DSM by Storm” event series.
Simpson storms Ramco
by Jenna Prather, Editor-in-Chief • September 27, 2023

The first of three “Take DSM by Storm” events occurred on Sept. 27, hosted by Ramco Innovations and Maple Studios. Seventeen alumni, faculty...

Horoscopes
Horoscopes
by Kennedey Clark, Staff Reporter • September 27, 2023

Aries: Take a long nature hike. Aries are constantly pressed about their goals; it would be nice for them to relax and get a breath of fresh...

Both halves of the team earned a spot in the top ten on the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Midwest Regional Preseason Rankings. The women were ranked fifth, the best ranking in program history, while the men also ranked fifth, tied for the best ranking in program history.
Cross country is regionally ranked
by Alex Boyle and Ryan MagalhãesSeptember 27, 2023

This year, the men's cross country team has regularly topped its opponents under the excellent supervision of Coach Moenck. Their incredible...

Simpson storms Ramco

by Jenna Prather, Editor-in-Chief
September 27, 2023
President+Byers+interviewed+Hank+Norem+Wednesday+morning+for+his+%E2%80%9CTake+DSM+by+Storm%E2%80%9D+event+series.+
Jenna Prather
President Byers interviewed Hank Norem Wednesday morning for his “Take DSM by Storm” event series.

The first of three “Take DSM by Storm” events occurred on Sept. 27, hosted by Ramco Innovations and Maple Studios. Seventeen alumni, faculty and staff attended the event to hear Simpson College President Jay Byers interview Simpson Trustee, alumni and Ramco Innovations CEO Hank Norem. 

Norem graduated from Simpson in 2002, spending his four years in close connection with many people on and off campus.

“I wanted that Des Moines connection,” he said. “So at the end of the day, I wanted to play little sports. I wanted a small college. I also wanted the Des Moines connection.”

He wanted a small community feel but big opportunities. 

“I was able to intern at Principal right away, did a House [of Representatives] internship, Marilyn Mueller set me up with the House internship, got those things into Des Moines that I wouldn’t have got elsewhere, knowing that I wanted to do this [be a CEO] someday.”

Norem thinks that the liberal arts background he got from Simpson was an important part of the skills he uses as a CEO.

“I still today say it was a liberal arts background that really helps us compete,” he said. “I think we can retail when we’re out in the market and the Des Moines market but psychology, for example, I took a psychology course and I talked about Mark Juffernbruch recently. I said ‘We need to make that a required course at Simpson. Because really, at the end of the day, you know, you’re 22, 23 years old and up in a boardroom, and psychology is just as important as [the business stuff].”

And a well-rounded education is something that more and more companies are looking for. 

“They’re also wanting to get access to students much earlier,” Norem said. “So you know, in the days of four to seven years of education, they’re saying no, let’s start talking to them much earlier. That’s always been around in the form of internships, but they’re wanting much, much more connectivity with them, not necessarily in the form of an internship, but just exposure to them.”

Before coming back to Des Moines, Norem was in Kansas City and worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), a global accounting consultancy firm.

“I’ll never forget I was in Kansas City and working for PWC and this guy is going down the list at the roster. And he’s like, where did you come from? Because most of them are University of Missouri, you know, Kansas State University. And he [said] ‘we love this education you have,’” he said. “So that education background is something we need to promote more in the Des Moines market and how it plays on a global scale.”

Midwest-based Ramco Innovations works with companies on automation solutions. So, if a company has manual processes, unsafe processes, they want to improve productivity or they want to create more widgets in a safe environment, Ramco comes in.

“It’s never been more important than right now,” Norem said. “Everyone’s well aware of labor shortages. Everyone’s well aware of supply chain issues. We’re right in the heart of that on the Ramco side. When we work with a company, we’re not looking to displace workers, we’re looking to create more. So that’s when we come in, engineers on staff help them do more of what they’re doing. That’s the Ramco side of the business.”

On the other side, Maple Studios serves industrial technology companies and physical product builders from startup to growth stage.

“Maple Studios was launched about five years ago to work with startups because we were seeing this need in the market where startups didn’t have the infrastructure,” Norem said. “You graduate from the program, you head out into the real world. You don’t have the backbone to run a business. We have that backbone here. We have the expertise from engineering, marketing, financial services, warehousing, all the things that they need to run.”

The gathering also included Simpson updates from Associate Professor of Management John Walker and Head Football Coach Reed Hoskins.

The next “Take DSM by Storm” event will happen on Oct. 26 at 4:30 p.m. President Byers will be interviewing Rich Willis of Willis Automotive.

Byers encourages all Simpson students, staff, faculty and alumni to attend the meetup.

“I think we can build this into something really, really special,” Byers said. “[It’s] a great chance for all of you to connect, too…I think this is an opportunity for all of us to network with each other and to do a better job of connecting with our central Iowa alumni and getting you [alumni] more engaged with what’s happening currently on campus.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
The trip will run from April 28 through May 16, making this May Term one of the longer travel courses. This allows for more opportunities to be available on the trip.
May Term spotlight: Thailand and Cambodia
Now, the college has hired Steven Strope and Angelo Herrera to take over the spots that Ramos held for decades
Ramos has been replaced
Once a regular tradition on campus, this is the first year the game has been held since 2019, making its return after COVID-19.
Humans vs. Zombies returns to campus
CICS visited Simpson on Monday night to talk about mental health resources available to Simpson students.
Mental health services in Indianola
Professor John Pauley has been the only full time Philosophy professor for the last 4 years.
A pause on philosphy
Professors Aswati Subramanian and Jed Forman traveled to India this past summer as a preparation for their May Term course this spring.
May Term spotlight: India
More in Top Stories
Streicher finished top five with an impressive two-day total of 163 on Sept. 16. Then, on Sept. 20, she recorded her tenth top five finish at Simpson.
Streicher and Elam record individual success
After experimenting with various food choices, it was determined that Asian cuisine was the answer for Simpsons food options.
Simpson sushi: Sodexo is rolling with it
Whether theres two of us or five of us, we all matter and we all deserve to have a space where were comfortable.” - BSU President Corteney Louis
BSU under new leadership
Back Row Left to Right: Kaitlyn Johnson, Lauren Long, Bobbie Schechinger, Elise Skelton, Linliey Okland, Brooke Reiling, and Hannah Duncan. Front Row Left to Right: Adrianna Ruble, Kendra Campbell, Megan Hall, Kylie Potratz, Caroline Kinkead, and Clare Veren.
Simpson Dance Team hosts kid’s dance clinic
The womens soccer team had their best start to a season since 1999.
Women's Soccer on a fast break
Tiana Brownen (left) and Justin Fields (right) joined Marisa Mayo (middle) as Speech and Debate leadership.
Speech and Debate under new direction
About the Contributor
Jenna Prather, Editor-in-Chief

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest