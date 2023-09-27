Horoscopes

Aries: Take a long nature hike. Aries are constantly pressed about their goals; it would be nice for them to relax and get a breath of fresh air.

Taurus: Baking something fall and festive at home is a great way to get a Taurean in the mood. Pies, cakes, cookies — the options are endless.

Gemini: A corn maze is a puzzling and fun activity. You can usually find a corn maze at a fall festival.

Cancer: Cancers love the comfort of their own homes, but getting out of the house and going camping is a great idea for a change of scenery.

Leo: Throw an autumnal dinner/dip party. Welcome the fall with a warm hug and invite some friends over for fall dishes to enjoy.

Virgo: A Virgo would do well with a carefree jump in a huge pile of leaves. Sometimes, the cure is to let go a little bit.

Libra: Swap your summer and fall wardrobes. You can refresh your wardrobe with a few new pieces and bring out your fall favorites.

Scorpio: Decorate for Halloween. This year, feel free to upgrade your candle game and buy some chic door decorations or rugs to set the mood.

Sagittarius: Even something as simple as visiting the local pumpkin patch or stand will appeal to a Sag’s constant wanderlust.

Capricorn: ​​Capricorns are one of the most ambitious signs of the zodiac, but they also love to relax. Blend the two by getting a head start on your reading list.

Aquarius: Make a care package for a friend or significant other. Aquarians are all about spreading love and helping others.

Pisces: Pisces love finding new ways to express their feelings. Break out the watercolors and let the colors and moods of fall inspire you.