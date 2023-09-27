Horoscopes

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

President Byers interviewed Hank Norem Wednesday morning for his “Take DSM by Storm” event series.
Simpson storms Ramco
by Jenna Prather, Editor-in-Chief • September 27, 2023

The first of three “Take DSM by Storm” events occurred on Sept. 27, hosted by Ramco Innovations and Maple Studios. Seventeen alumni, faculty...

by Kennedey Clark, Staff Reporter • September 27, 2023

Aries: Take a long nature hike. Aries are constantly pressed about their goals; it would be nice for them to relax and get a breath of fresh...

Both halves of the team earned a spot in the top ten on the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Midwest Regional Preseason Rankings. The women were ranked fifth, the best ranking in program history, while the men also ranked fifth, tied for the best ranking in program history.
Cross country is regionally ranked
by Alex Boyle and Ryan Magalhães • September 27, 2023

This year, the men's cross country team has regularly topped its opponents under the excellent supervision of Coach Moenck. Their incredible...

by Kennedey Clark, Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
Aries: Take a long nature hike. Aries are constantly pressed about their goals; it would be nice for them to relax and get a breath of fresh air.

Taurus: Baking something fall and festive at home is a great way to get a Taurean in the mood. Pies, cakes, cookies — the options are endless.

Gemini: A corn maze is a puzzling and fun activity. You can usually find a corn maze at a fall festival.

Cancer: Cancers love the comfort of their own homes, but getting out of the house and going camping is a great idea for a change of scenery.

Leo: Throw an autumnal dinner/dip party. Welcome the fall with a warm hug and invite some friends over for fall dishes to enjoy.

Virgo: A Virgo would do well with a carefree jump in a huge pile of leaves. Sometimes, the cure is to let go a little bit.

Libra: Swap your summer and fall wardrobes. You can refresh your wardrobe with a few new pieces and bring out your fall favorites.

Scorpio: Decorate for Halloween. This year, feel free to upgrade your candle game and buy some chic door decorations or rugs to set the mood.

Sagittarius: Even something as simple as visiting the local pumpkin patch or stand will appeal to a Sag’s constant wanderlust.

Capricorn: ​​Capricorns are one of the most ambitious signs of the zodiac, but they also love to relax. Blend the two by getting a head start on your reading list.

Aquarius: Make a care package for a friend or significant other. Aquarians are all about spreading love and helping others.

Pisces: Pisces love finding new ways to express their feelings. Break out the watercolors and let the colors and moods of fall inspire you. 

 
Kennedey Clark, Staff Reporter

