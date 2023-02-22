Horoscopes

Aries

Take time to recover and collect yourself. Win tomorrow and triumph over your past.

Taurus

Keep the pedal down. You are not done. Nose to the grindstone.

Gemini

The sifting sands of who you are continue to settle. Take solace in yourself.

Cancer

With emotions extremely justified, turning the other cheek will still be your best option.

Leo

Spread the love this week. Take a look around and quit getting lost in yourself.

Virgo

Not everything needs to be perfect and so clean-cut. Embracing imperfections will be key.

Libra

Stand firm and do not be shaken this week. Much respect is owed to those who stand solid in their beliefs.

Scorpio

Take a step back and intensely observe yourself this week. Self-reflection will be key in simplifying life.

Sagittarius

Pause for a second to feel time. Quit distracting yourself.

Capricorn

Give someone else a chance this week. You can’t win all the time.

Aquarius

Tap into yourself this week. Take yourself off of autopilot.

Pisces

Reconnect this week. You have strayed too far.