Horoscopes
February 22, 2023
Aries
Take time to recover and collect yourself. Win tomorrow and triumph over your past.
Taurus
Keep the pedal down. You are not done. Nose to the grindstone.
Gemini
The sifting sands of who you are continue to settle. Take solace in yourself.
Cancer
With emotions extremely justified, turning the other cheek will still be your best option.
Leo
Spread the love this week. Take a look around and quit getting lost in yourself.
Virgo
Not everything needs to be perfect and so clean-cut. Embracing imperfections will be key.
Libra
Stand firm and do not be shaken this week. Much respect is owed to those who stand solid in their beliefs.
Scorpio
Take a step back and intensely observe yourself this week. Self-reflection will be key in simplifying life.
Sagittarius
Pause for a second to feel time. Quit distracting yourself.
Capricorn
Give someone else a chance this week. You can’t win all the time.
Aquarius
Tap into yourself this week. Take yourself off of autopilot.
Pisces
Reconnect this week. You have strayed too far.