Senior Spotlight: Olivia Hall – Hiatus to Magna Cum Laude

Senior Olivia Hall, a biology major from Algona, Iowa, chose Simpson for a similar reason to other students – for the connections.

“I liked the small atmosphere and being able to have the connection with professors is what really drew me in,” she said.

The connections that Hall was able to make immediately made a big impact on her overall experience.

Hall took a medical leave during her sophomore year and was conflicted on whether to stay at Simpson.

“I reached out to a lot of different advisors, staff and faculty who I trusted and had close relationships with and they advised me to do what was gonna be best for me,” she said.

She decided to take some time off, but while not enrolled, she still communicated with those people who had advised her before.

“I was still in contact for advising or to see what I could be doing on my off-year to stay on track so I didn’t get left behind,” she said.

Upon transitioning back to campus, Hall gives credit to all those who helped her and followed up with her to ensure that being back was going well for her.

Additionally, some of her favorite people on campus are her advisor Professor Amy Doling and Sarah Davitt for helping shape her experience at Simpson as well as help prepare her for life after college.

During her college career, Hall served as the treasurer for the Pre-Health Society, was a cheerleader and served as a teacher’s aid for classes.

When asked about her favorite memories, she explains the fun she and her friends had such as this past fall break when her friend group took a trip to Chicago.

Hall will walk across the stage in a few short weeks and graduate Magna Cum Laude. Her future plans are to go to dental school, ideally at the University of Iowa.

She acknowledges that college can change you – in a good way.

“Anything can happen, so you’re not gonna be the same person you are freshman year,” Hall said. “You’re gonna be completely different.”