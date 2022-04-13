Horoscopes April 14-21

Aries: You’re full of energy. It’s the perfect time for some spring cleaning; upcycle some vintage clothing or donate your unwanted clothes.

Taurus: Be on the lookout for your next piece of inspiration. Listen to a TED Talk or stroll through the park.

Gemini: Trust your intuition; this is the time to evaluate your circle. You’ll find out who your true friends are.

Virgo: Your love life is about to take the next step. Talking to someone or in a relationship; tell them how you feel.

Libra: There have been a few bumps in the road but don’t give up yet. Good things are just around the corner.

Scorpio: Reevaluate your schedule. Remove redundancies and irrelevant tasks that do not yield results.

Sagittarius: You’ve been avoiding tasks and relationships. It’s time to stop beating around the bush and focus on your priorities.

Capricorn: It’s a great time to break some bad habits. Stand your ground and refrain from temptation, create some better habits.

Aquarius: You’ve been receiving some mixed signals. This is a great time to decipher them.

Pisces: It’s time to prepare for the future. What are your goals, hopes and dreams?