Horoscopes March 24-31

Aries: You seem very busy this week. Take a study break and enjoy the weather outside.

Taurus: Spend time with the people you care about most this week. Reach out to them and have a lunch date.

Gemini: You may be worried about the rest of the semester and finals. Gemini, keep your head up and work your hardest.

Cancer: Have a canvas painting night this week. Release some stress and paint to your heart’s content.

Leo: Your finances may be taking over your brain this week. Go to an outside source to put together a financial planner.

Virgo: Be a source to those who are struggling with this week. You will be able to give people good advice and be a source of comfort.

Libra: Go do a workout this week. It will keep your mind off of things and make you feel better about yourself.

Scorpio: Focus will be key this week. With spring break ending, it’s time to keep that focus up to the end of this semester.

Sagittarius: Be careful of the things you say this week. Make sure you try to listen to others rather than speak for them.

Capricorn: Be fearless, brave, and overcome challenges that will come in the future. Go the extra mile in what you want to accomplish this week.

Aquarius: You are doing a great job. Don’t be hard on yourself this week, reflect on all the positive things you have done in your life.

Pisces: Don’t be afraid to be different from others. Embrace who you are as a person this week and take it by storm.