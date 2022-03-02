Senior Spotlight: A minor setback for a major comeback

Finishing his senior season with plans to come back for a fifth year, Langley looks to build off the team’s bond. With the support of teammates and a new stadium, big things are in store.

Many say a team’s chemistry has an impact on the outcome of the season. Simpson College wrestling senior, Shyler Langley, could second that point.

Although having an exceptional season, the team came up short with no Simpson wrestlers qualifying for Nationals this year. Langley stated that he still enjoyed the season, regardless of not making it to Nationals.

“Looking back on the season, I’m obviously upset I didn’t make it to nationals but as a whole, I felt that it was a good season both for myself and for my team,” Langley said, “I do think I improved a lot over the season and won some quality matches.”

Making the decision to come back for a fifth year wasn’t a difficult one for Langley. Speaking highly of the team’s chemistry, he has no second thought that his plans to complete an extra year will be wasted.

“The team’s chemistry is probably the thing that stands out most about this team,” said Langley. “I think this season we had some of the best team chemistry in my four years.”

Continuing to shoot for the stars, Langley has big plans following his graduation.

“Next year I’ll be staying for a fifth year but my plans for after graduation are to attend chiropractic school,” Langley said.

Langley’s attitude towards the season and the sport of wrestling were very similar. There’s always room to get better. Everyone has tough days, but how a person responds to that day is the main focus.

“Honestly, there isn’t much I would change,” Langley said. “I’m pretty happy with how the team did overall this season.”