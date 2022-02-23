Senior Spotlight: Luci Swarthout

“Simpson contributed to my personal growth by providing me opportunities in the classroom to be more independent and explore my own ideas.”

Senior Luci Swarthout is an elementary education major from Chariton, Iowa. Swarthout graduated from Chariton High School before furthering her education at Simpson College.

“I chose Simpson because of the education program and the small class sizes,” Swarthout said.

Swarthout knew that large university classes would not suit her best, and Simpson offered the perfect class size for her.

“I work best when I can build close relationships with my professors and classmates,” she said.

Swarthout is involved in intramurals, the Education Club and earned a spot on the Dean’s List in 2020 and the President’s List in 2021.

Simpson has contributed to Swarthout’s personal and professional growth in several ways. She is thankful for the opportunities she was given, from classes to extracurricular activities, making her time at Simpson unforgettable.

“Simpson contributed to my personal growth by providing me opportunities in the classroom to be more independent and explore my own ideas. Professionally, the education program has given me many opportunities to practice teaching that has helped me feel as prepared as possible for my own classroom,” she said.

After graduation, Swarthout plans to live and work in the Indianola or Norwalk area as an elementary teacher.

Some of Swarthout’s favorite times at Simpson involved intramurals, Stand Around, friends and family.

“Senior Stand Around, winning basketball intramurals and softball intramurals, being able to have my sister in college with me and making many new friends are some of my favorite memories at Simpson,” she said.

The advice she would give an upcoming first-year student is, “Do not be scared to put yourself out there. You will meet so many new people and enjoy college so much more if you do.”

If Swarthout could go back in time and have a talk with her first-year self, she would simply tell herself, “Alcohol tastes better than tears.”