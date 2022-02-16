Jenna Taylor storms the court, reaches major milestone

After a phenomenal regular season, women’s basketball finished off the senior night game with a 79-65 victory over the Dubuque Spartans. Securing the Storm’s second A-R-C championship title back-to-back, the team is off to a great start entering the playoffs, sitting at a record of 19 wins and only one loss.

Aside from the big win, another honorable achievement was graduate student Jenna Taylor surpassing 1,500 career points. Having a striking performance against the Spartans, finishing with 16 points, she looks forward to continuing a championship-bound season.

“It was definitely a cool feeling and I feel humbled I had the opportunity to reach that milestone,” Taylor said. “But right now I’m just focused on making sure we get better and play for our full potential.”

With Taylor’s lengthy journey coming to an end, she’s made the achievement she’s been longing for. Averaging 17 points with eight rebounds per game, her performance on the court is far from mediocre. Taylor pointed out that she couldn’t do it without the support of her teammates and coaches, who’ve helped her tremendously throughout her years.

“Coach Niemuth has been extremely instrumental in my development as a player,” Taylor said. “Coach Lonning puts me through workouts whenever I ask to work on the skill side of basketball.”

Simpson’s other fifth-year forward, Cameron Kincaid, has been an impactful player during the team’s exceptional season. Taylor and Kincaid look to carry on with their achievements. Kincaid recently achieved 1,000 career points.

“Cam Kincaid has also been such a huge part in everything I’ve accomplished,” Taylor said. “We work out together almost every day in the off-season and she has always pushed me to be my best.”

A key player for the Storm on the court, her hard work as a leader and team captain has shown to pay off. With the Storm ranked fifth overall in Division III, they look to make it further in the tournament this year.

“Winning the regular-season championship was awesome and a testament to the work we’ve done so far. We definitely aren’t hung up on that. We’ll need to use it as a stepping stone,” Taylor said.