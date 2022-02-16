Horoscopes

Aries: Talk about how you can make your friendships more romantic and your romances more friendly. Blur the boundaries between them and combine the best of both.

Taurus: This year, Valentine’s Day is going to be all about you and your partner. A date night at home is what you need, Taurus.

Gemini: You might feel surprisingly emotional, especially when it comes to your love life. Pay attention to red flags, but remember to keep green flags in mind, too.

Cancer: On Valentine’s Day, you’ll want to share your desires and fantasies without permission or apology. Let other people hear your inner world.

Leo: This year, Valentine’s Day is all about you, Leo. Don’t act like you don’t love the attention.

Virgo: Come Valentine’s Day, you might feel somewhat lonely, or maybe even socially withdrawn. However, just because you’re feeling low-key doesn’t mean you can’t share the love.

Libra: Share your desires, hopes, fears and creative dreams with others. Regardless of their reception, you’ll gain faith in yourself.

Scorpio: Several people will try messaging you to be their Valentine. It’s important you are honest with yourself about what you want.

Sagittarius: Review how often you speak versus how much you ask open-ended questions. Whoever you’re speaking to, you want to feel like you’re doing both in harmony.

Capricorn: It’s hard to deny the challenges you’ve been experiencing in the love department. That’s why it’ll mean so much to you when Valentine’s Day actually goes…surprisingly well?

Aquarius: You are in a beautiful position to facilitate harmony and love between you and someone you care about. This Valentine’s Day, you’re feeling open to the idea that you and someone else can fit together like perfect puzzle pieces.

Pisces: Closure is a gift you give to yourself, Pisces. You need to initiate uncomfortable but necessary talks to complete a chapter that needs to be closed. It’s hard, but it’ll be worth it.