Simpson Productions makes semester debut with Fefu and Her Friends

“Fefu and Friends” featured an all-female cast and was the first performance of 2022 by Simpson Productions.

Simpson Productions is in full swing this semester with their first play “Fefu and Her Friends” premiering Friday, Feb. 4. This production was unique, though, as it quite literally moves the audience from scene to scene.

“Fefu and Her Friends” follows the lives of eight women in five different environments as they gather in Fefu’s home to rehearse for a charity event.

Senior Sabrina Fulhart plays Emma, who she describes as a dramatic wealthy woman who loves theater. Fullhart also works in the costume shop.

“I had the chance to sew some of the costumes. I specifically built the blouse Fefu wears for most of the show,” she said.

Fullhart is excited about the show as it is one of her last performances before graduating.

“Rehearsals felt a little stressful at first since we knew we had half the time as we would normally have to prepare for a show, but we were all tasked with coming back from winter break with all our lines memorized, so we all seemed to really click with this show very quickly. I feel most prepared for this show than many of the others I have been in here at Simpson,” Fullhart said.

Sophomore Wendy Soto played the role of Fefu and was looking forward to showing off all the hard work they have done preparing for the production.

“We had to learn all the blocking in one week, which meant that we had to do rehearsals on the weekend,” Soto said. “During rehearsals, we had in-depth character analysis to get a better understanding of our roles and the challenges they might be going through.”

“Fefu and Her Friends” was written by Cuban American playwright María Irene Fornés in 1977. The production is known for its alternative staging and female-only cast.

“I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction during and after the play,” Soto said. “It is not like any other play I’ve worked on. It is also an interesting experience since it is a moving play – which means people will be walking to rooms in BPAC to see different scenes.”

“Fefu and Her Friends” made its debut on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Pote Theater inside Blank Performing Arts Center. There were two more performances: one on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and the final on Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.